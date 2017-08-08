Dominic Monaghan's 100 Code, Two More Foreign Crime Dramas to Air Stateside on WGN America

WGN America is going on an international crime spree.

The cable network has acquired the U.S. TV rights to a trio of foreign crime dramas: 100 Code (Sweden), Shoot the Messenger (Canada) and Pure (Canada). And their casts offer a dose of Hollywood sizzle: 100 Code stars Dominic Monaghan (Lost, the Lord of the Rings trilogy) as a NYPD detective who heads to Stockholm to track down a serial killer who’s targeting young, blonde women with blue eyes. (The late Michael Nyqvist, of Girl With the Dragon Tattoo fame, plays his new Swedish partner.)

Shoot the Messenger stars Elyse Levesque (The Originals, Orphan Black) as a young reporter who witnesses a murder and gets drawn into a government-wide cover-up; the supporting cast includes ER alum Alex Kingston and Haven‘s Lucas Bryant.

Pure centers on a newly elected Mennonite pastor (Arrow‘s Ryan Robbins) who battles a Mexican crime cartel to rid his community of illicit drugs. CSI: NY‘s Alex Buckley and Oscar nominee Rosie Perez (Search Party) co-star.

These three shows join the previously acquired Bellevue — a Canadian crime drama starring Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Allen Leech (Downton Abbey) — in the WGN America “Prime Crime” lineup, with all four set to debut on the network in 2018.

