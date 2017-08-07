The X-Files Season 11 Update: 2 Female Directors Join Fox Revival

The gender inequality is still out there, but this is a step in the right direction.

The X-Files‘ upcoming 11th season will feature two episodes directed by women, TVLine has learned exclusively. One of the helmers, Carol Banker, has a long history with the franchise, having served as script supervisor on the mothership from 1999-2002 and a director on the short-lived spinoff The Lone Gunmen. X-Files newbie Holly Dale, meanwhile, has directed more than 100 hours of episodic TV, including such series as Being Erica, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Grimm, Timeless and Reign.

The duo’s hiring comes roughly a month after news broke that all 10 episodes of next year’s revival would be written by men. A swift social media backlash followed, with X-Files star Gillian Anderson even joining in. Scully’s portrayer bemoaned on Twitter that the gender imbalance extended to the show’s stable of directors. “Two out of 207 [episodes were directed] by women,” she wrote. “I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale.”

The X-Files is slated to return in early 2018.