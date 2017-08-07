TVLine Items: Shameless Return Date, DC's Legends Hails Caesar and More

The cast of Shameless may be clueless as to when the show will return, but thankfully we no longer are.

As announced in the (NSFW!) video below, Season 8 of the Showtime family drama will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9/8c.

Press PLAY to watch the hilariously confused announcement.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has added Jeff Ward (Channel Zero) to Season 5 in a recurring mystery role.

* DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has cast Spartacus alum Simon Merrells as Julius Caesar, CBR.com reports.

* Esai Morales and Benito Martinez, who on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder play Laurel’s father Jorge Castillo and D.A. Todd Denver respectively, will return in a recurring capacity for Season 4, EW.com reports.

* Academy Award-winning music icon Cher will lend her voice to an episode of the Netflix animated series Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh as rock diva Chercophonie, THR.com reports.

* HBO has released the latest, super-duper mega-official trailer for the James Franco drama The Deuce. Press PLAY below and then let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the retro drama premieres on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 pm.