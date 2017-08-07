Grey's Anatomy: [Spoiler] Checks Out

Given what transpired in Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 13 finale this should not come as a complete shock, but we’re hearing Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) is once again single and ready to mingle.
Marika Dominczyk, who joined the venerable ABC drama last November in the recurring role of Eliza Minnick, Grey Sloan consultant-turned-love interest for Arizona, will not be returning for Season 14, TVLine has learned exclusively. The character’s exit was foreshadowed in May’s finale when Eliza was abruptly fired by Bailey. In her final scene, she notified a shocked Arizona of her termination, although we never did see the couple officially break up.
ABC declined to comment on Dominczyk’s Grey’s status.
This marks the latest cast tweak ahead of Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 14 kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c. As previously reported, Jerrika Hinton will not be back as Stephanie, while both Kim Raver and Matthew Morrison are set to reprise their roles as Teddy (aka Owen’s ex) and Paul (aka Jo’s horrible hubby) for multiple episodes. Additionally, Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer has replaced Bridget Regan as Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan Hunt.
Are you sad to see Minnick go? Get thee to the comments section and share your thoughts,
Ah and just as I was getting used to them. Hopefully they bring someone more likable along for her next time!
And any chance Teddy will now be into women….?
I wonder if Arizona’s new love interest will be a firefighter, therefore introducing the first new character for the spinoff…
Also, wouldn’t it be interesting to see more of the Arizona/April friendship and maybe have April explore her sexuality, given her character’s history that could be good.
Couple seasons ago there was a firefighter being treated by Arizona.. they were flirty and Arizona was about to ask her out when the FF’s girlfriend walked in. Maybe they can bring that storyline back around or bring back Hilarie Burton as Lauren Boswell, they had good chemistry.
So disappointed :(
Surprised she’s not returning. I expected her to be a regular. I liked her chemistry with Arizona. Oh well, guess another one bites the dust for Robbins.
I dont know how long Kim Raver will be around. And I know she used to have thing for Owen and she was married to Henry. But she was close friends with Arizona. Maybe something can come from that. That would be interesting. Just sayin…
Well there was really no way back for the character. Loved her on brothers and sisters but I wanted this character down the elevator shaft first episode.
I hope they bump Murphy to regular too.
I heartily agree. I found Eliza’s character annoying and clueless. But, honestly, I am still fiending for my Callie.
Hooray! Through no fault of Marika Dominczyk,who I believe did the best job she could, this misconceived character was the worst thing about season 13 and I’m so glad Bailey’s firing will stick. Arizona deserves better.
When Maggie will check out??
I never really got into the Robbins/Minnick coupling. It felt very flat to me. It will be nice to see Teddy back though
So glad Teddy is back — hope she gets together with Owen (and we can get rid of the annoying, immature, ridiculous Amelia) and helps him deal with his sister’s return.
I’m so glad to see her go!
They’re lesbians. Aren’t they supposed to stay together forever?
Love the actress hate the character.
Not surprised after what happened to her character in the finale. But before that, I had expected her to become a regular this season, especially since the actress is married to Scott Foley, aka Shonda’s puppy. Hopefully now Arizona can get a worthy love interest!
I loved it, the character was extremely arrogant, the 13 season was horrible and one owed a lot to it.
The actress grew on me. The character never did. I won’t miss her. I would love to have Callie back.
^ THIS!
Not sad to see Minnick go. Didn’t like her character at all. Came close to not watching because of her so this is good news!
Good.
SR should consider inviting Hilarie Burton to return as Arizona’s love interest for a couple of episodes as well. they have a history after all.
I’d like to see Burton return too. So glad Minnick is gone. I like the actress, but the character was just odious.
Glad she’s gone! Didn’t like her character from the get-go. Would really like to see Arizona with someone as likable as she is. Fingers crossed they come up with someone interesting. Not opposed to April…might work.