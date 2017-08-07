Exclusive

Grey's Anatomy: [Spoiler] Checks Out

By /

Given what transpired in Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 13 finale this should not come as a complete shock, but we’re hearing Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) is once again single and ready to mingle. 

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

Marika Dominczyk, who joined the venerable ABC drama last November in the recurring role of Eliza Minnick, Grey Sloan consultant-turned-love interest for Arizona, will not be returning for Season 14, TVLine has learned exclusively. The character’s exit was foreshadowed in May’s finale when Eliza was abruptly fired by Bailey. In her final scene, she notified a shocked Arizona of her termination, although we never did see the couple officially break up.

ABC declined to comment on Dominczyk’s Grey’s status.

This marks the latest cast tweak ahead of Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 14 kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c. As previously reported, Jerrika Hinton will not be back as Stephanie, while both Kim Raver and Matthew Morrison are set to reprise their roles as Teddy (aka Owen’s ex) and Paul (aka Jo’s horrible hubby) for multiple episodes. Additionally, TimelessAbigail Spencer has replaced Bridget Regan as Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan Hunt.

Are you sad to see Minnick go? Get thee to the comments section and share your thoughts, 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

25 Comments
  1. Kay says:
    August 7, 2017 at 2:58 PM

    Ah and just as I was getting used to them. Hopefully they bring someone more likable along for her next time!

    Reply
    • Kay says:
      August 7, 2017 at 2:59 PM

      And any chance Teddy will now be into women….?

      Reply
    • Grey's Fan says:
      August 7, 2017 at 3:28 PM

      I wonder if Arizona’s new love interest will be a firefighter, therefore introducing the first new character for the spinoff…

      Also, wouldn’t it be interesting to see more of the Arizona/April friendship and maybe have April explore her sexuality, given her character’s history that could be good.

      Reply
      • rebecca says:
        August 7, 2017 at 3:37 PM

        Couple seasons ago there was a firefighter being treated by Arizona.. they were flirty and Arizona was about to ask her out when the FF’s girlfriend walked in. Maybe they can bring that storyline back around or bring back Hilarie Burton as Lauren Boswell, they had good chemistry.

        Reply
  2. T. says:
    August 7, 2017 at 2:58 PM

    So disappointed :(

    Reply
  3. JM says:
    August 7, 2017 at 2:59 PM

    Surprised she’s not returning. I expected her to be a regular. I liked her chemistry with Arizona. Oh well, guess another one bites the dust for Robbins.

    Reply
  4. Stacie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:00 PM

    I dont know how long Kim Raver will be around. And I know she used to have thing for Owen and she was married to Henry. But she was close friends with Arizona. Maybe something can come from that. That would be interesting. Just sayin…

    Reply
  5. Tony says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:00 PM

    Well there was really no way back for the character. Loved her on brothers and sisters but I wanted this character down the elevator shaft first episode.
    I hope they bump Murphy to regular too.

    Reply
    • chpa says:
      August 7, 2017 at 3:05 PM

      I heartily agree. I found Eliza’s character annoying and clueless. But, honestly, I am still fiending for my Callie.

      Reply
  6. Jake L. says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:03 PM

    Hooray! Through no fault of Marika Dominczyk,who I believe did the best job she could, this misconceived character was the worst thing about season 13 and I’m so glad Bailey’s firing will stick. Arizona deserves better.

    Reply
  7. Douglas from Brazil says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:03 PM

    When Maggie will check out??

    Reply
  8. Laurie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:03 PM

    I never really got into the Robbins/Minnick coupling. It felt very flat to me. It will be nice to see Teddy back though

    Reply
  9. Mara says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    So glad Teddy is back — hope she gets together with Owen (and we can get rid of the annoying, immature, ridiculous Amelia) and helps him deal with his sister’s return.

    Reply
  10. Melodius Fluffenschvantz says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:16 PM

    I’m so glad to see her go!

    Reply
  11. Herb Fogliano says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:21 PM

    They’re lesbians. Aren’t they supposed to stay together forever?

    Reply
  12. Natalie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:23 PM

    Love the actress hate the character.

    Reply
  13. Matt C. says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:28 PM

    Not surprised after what happened to her character in the finale. But before that, I had expected her to become a regular this season, especially since the actress is married to Scott Foley, aka Shonda’s puppy. Hopefully now Arizona can get a worthy love interest!

    Reply
  14. Lu says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:31 PM

    I loved it, the character was extremely arrogant, the 13 season was horrible and one owed a lot to it.

    Reply
  15. cycworker says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    The actress grew on me. The character never did. I won’t miss her. I would love to have Callie back.

    Reply
  16. Patti says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:47 PM

    Not sad to see Minnick go. Didn’t like her character at all. Came close to not watching because of her so this is good news!

    Reply
  17. Patch says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:48 PM

    Good.

    Reply
  18. CC says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:55 PM

    SR should consider inviting Hilarie Burton to return as Arizona’s love interest for a couple of episodes as well. they have a history after all.

    Reply
    • dragons3 says:
      August 7, 2017 at 4:17 PM

      I’d like to see Burton return too. So glad Minnick is gone. I like the actress, but the character was just odious.

      Reply
  19. Ashley says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:13 PM

    Glad she’s gone! Didn’t like her character from the get-go. Would really like to see Arizona with someone as likable as she is. Fingers crossed they come up with someone interesting. Not opposed to April…might work.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 