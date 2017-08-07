Grey's Anatomy: [Spoiler] Checks Out

Given what transpired in Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 13 finale this should not come as a complete shock, but we’re hearing Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) is once again single and ready to mingle.

Marika Dominczyk, who joined the venerable ABC drama last November in the recurring role of Eliza Minnick, Grey Sloan consultant-turned-love interest for Arizona, will not be returning for Season 14, TVLine has learned exclusively. The character’s exit was foreshadowed in May’s finale when Eliza was abruptly fired by Bailey. In her final scene, she notified a shocked Arizona of her termination, although we never did see the couple officially break up.

ABC declined to comment on Dominczyk’s Grey’s status.

This marks the latest cast tweak ahead of Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 14 kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c. As previously reported, Jerrika Hinton will not be back as Stephanie, while both Kim Raver and Matthew Morrison are set to reprise their roles as Teddy (aka Owen’s ex) and Paul (aka Jo’s horrible hubby) for multiple episodes. Additionally, Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer has replaced Bridget Regan as Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan Hunt.

