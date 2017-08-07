Greenleaf Renewed Season 3 OWN
Courtesy of OWN

Greenleaf Renewed for Season 3

By /

Say amen: Greenleaf will be back for a third season, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Scorecard: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?

OWN has renewed the drama, which follows a family-run megachurch, ahead of its Season 2 finale. In addition, the series has promoted Rick Fox, who plays Darius Nash, to a series regular for Season 3. The renewal comes weeks after Queen Sugar, the network’s Ava DuVernay-created drama, also nabbed a third season.

Greenleaf celebrated the renewal with a tweet on Monday.

Greenleaf, currently in Season 2, will return with a two-night midseason premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10/9c both nights. It will continue in its regular timeslot on Wednesdays at 10 pm.

Got thoughts on Greenleaf‘s renewal? Hit the comments below and let us know!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Paul says:
    August 7, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    Never heard of it!

    Reply
ad
 