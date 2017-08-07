Greenleaf Renewed for Season 3

Say amen: Greenleaf will be back for a third season, our sister site Deadline reports.

OWN has renewed the drama, which follows a family-run megachurch, ahead of its Season 2 finale. In addition, the series has promoted Rick Fox, who plays Darius Nash, to a series regular for Season 3. The renewal comes weeks after Queen Sugar, the network’s Ava DuVernay-created drama, also nabbed a third season.

Greenleaf celebrated the renewal with a tweet on Monday.

Let the church say AMEN 🙌🏿. #Greenleaf is renewed for Season 3! Don’t miss the mid-season premiere Aug 15 & 16 at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/bLrEzEBZup — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) August 7, 2017

Greenleaf, currently in Season 2, will return with a two-night midseason premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10/9c both nights. It will continue in its regular timeslot on Wednesdays at 10 pm.

