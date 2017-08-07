Emmys 2017 Poll: What Should Win Outstanding Comedy Series?

Will the incumbent win another term in the Emmys’ Comedy Series category… or will an upstart challenger seize the title?
This year’s seven nominees are led by HBO’s savage political satire Veep, which has taken home the Comedy Series crown the past two years. (And Selina Meyer’s post-presidential antics were just as hilarious and foul-mouthed as ever in Season 6.) But it’s facing some stiff competition from FX’s buzzy freshman entry Atlanta, starring Donald Glover as an aspiring hip-hop manager, which scored the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series back in January.
The other names in the field are all returning nominees, including Aziz Ansari’s Netflix rom-com Master of None (one prior nomination), ABC’s family comedy black-ish (one prior nomination), HBO’s tech-geek chronicle Silicon Valley (three prior nominations) and Netflix’s cheery fish-out-of-water tale Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (two prior nominations).
Last but certainly not least, there’s the sleeping giant that is ABC’s Modern Family, back in the Comedy Series hunt for a seventh time. Family racked up five consecutive wins in this category from 2010-14, but hasn’t grasped gold the past two seasons. Emmy observers, though, know better than to completely count out the Dunphy/Pritchett clan.
Veep‘s bid for reelection is a strong one… but who should take home the trophy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.
Black-ish should win, But Atlanta will win.
I still can’t understand why Modern Family keeps getting nominated.
Black-ish should win, but Veep will win again. Black-ish is consistently funny and the entire cast has amazing chemistry. And it would be nice to see a network show win something, since cable/streaming will win every other award.
Usually I’d pick Veep in this category but I don’t think this season was as strong as ones in the past. I really enjoyed Blackish this season and hope it’s able to beat some very worthy competition (Atlanta especially) to win the comedy Emmy this year.
I’ve been catching up on a lot of dramas and limited series to prepare for this year (I run an Emmy contest every year), but comedies I am far behind on. Just binged Atlanta, and am trying to get through both seasons of Master Of None, but beyond that I’m in the dark. Wasn’t sure, in the early episodes, how I felt about Atlanta, particularly as a comedy. But the writing, the acting…all absolutely top notch. It’s not a knee slapper, but I found myself LOL at some really unexpected moments. That one has my vote for right now.
There are too many good comedies on TV to keep getting such terrible nominees.
It’s likely between black-ish, Atlanta, and Master of None. Kimmy Schmidt also had a great season. But why on earth is Modern Family still being nominated? It’s nowhere near as funny as it used to be, and there are so many shows that deserve that slot more *cough*thegoodplace*cough*
Atlanta will win unfortunately, while either Veep, or Black-ish should win.
Atlanta should, Veep will