Emmys 2017 Poll: What Should Win Outstanding Comedy Series?

Will the incumbent win another term in the Emmys’ Comedy Series category… or will an upstart challenger seize the title?

This year’s seven nominees are led by HBO’s savage political satire Veep, which has taken home the Comedy Series crown the past two years. (And Selina Meyer’s post-presidential antics were just as hilarious and foul-mouthed as ever in Season 6.) But it’s facing some stiff competition from FX’s buzzy freshman entry Atlanta, starring Donald Glover as an aspiring hip-hop manager, which scored the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series back in January.

The other names in the field are all returning nominees, including Aziz Ansari’s Netflix rom-com Master of None (one prior nomination), ABC’s family comedy black-ish (one prior nomination), HBO’s tech-geek chronicle Silicon Valley (three prior nominations) and Netflix’s cheery fish-out-of-water tale Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (two prior nominations).

Last but certainly not least, there’s the sleeping giant that is ABC’s Modern Family, back in the Comedy Series hunt for a seventh time. Family racked up five consecutive wins in this category from 2010-14, but hasn’t grasped gold the past two seasons. Emmy observers, though, know better than to completely count out the Dunphy/Pritchett clan.

Veep‘s bid for reelection is a strong one… but who should take home the trophy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

