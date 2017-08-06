Roseanne: ABC Boss Confirms Revival Will Ignore Dan's Series-Ending Death

Will & Grace won’t be the only soon-to-be-revived sitcom playing fast and loose with its canon.

As previously teased by TVLine, ABC’s forthcoming eight-episode Roseanne continuation will ignore the series-ending death of John Goodman’s Dan. “I wouldn’t say that it is ignoring the events of the finale, but I can confirm that Dan is definitely still alive,” said network president Channing Dungey Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The series finale twist in question revealed much of the show to be a figment of the title character’s imagination — including Dan’s survival from a heart attack in Season 8 (turns out, it was fatal). In the closing moments of the swan song we also learned that Jackie was actually a lesbian and that all along Darlene had been in a relationship with Mark (versus Johnny Galecki’s David, who — in another curveball — ended up with Becky).

Dan’s survival comes as little surprise considering Goodman’s name was attached to the revival from the get-go. He also made an appearance at ABC’s upfront event back in May alongside leading lady Roseanne Barr and co-stars Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson.