Roseanne: ABC Boss Confirms Revival Will Ignore Dan's Series-Ending Death

Will & Grace won’t be the only soon-to-be-revived sitcom playing fast and loose with its canon.
As previously teased by TVLine, ABC’s forthcoming eight-episode Roseanne continuation will ignore the series-ending death of John Goodman’s Dan. “I wouldn’t say that it is ignoring the events of the finale, but I can confirm that Dan is definitely still alive,” said network president Channing Dungey Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
The series finale twist in question revealed much of the show to be a figment of the title character’s imagination — including Dan’s survival from a heart attack in Season 8 (turns out, it was fatal). In the closing moments of the swan song we also learned that Jackie was actually a lesbian and that all along Darlene had been in a relationship with Mark (versus Johnny Galecki’s David, who — in another curveball — ended up with Becky).
Dan’s survival comes as little surprise considering Goodman’s name was attached to the revival from the get-go. He also made an appearance at ABC’s upfront event back in May alongside leading lady Roseanne Barr and co-stars Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson.
I kind of thought that was a given…..
I’ll give it a chance but, will the show be relevant today and will all of these “changes” unsettle it enough to make it a flop. We know from many many shows that reboots often die a quick and ugly death. It’s pretty much a given that when a show and actors come together, have that certain chemical combination that propels it for years once ended that attempts to revive fail due to the the chemical equation becoming inactive. Shows tend to have their time when all ingredients work well and once past that prime run and it just doesn’t work anymore. Just like Will and Grace they have all of the people that made it great but, is it’s time now past?