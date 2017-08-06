Match Game, Celebrity Family Feud and $100,000 Pyramid Renewed at ABC

Survey says… ABC’s game-show revival lineup is a big winner.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Sunday, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey announced that Celebrity Family Feud has been renewed for a fourth season, while $100,000 Pyramid and Match Game have each been picked up for Season 3.

Of ABC’s other “Fun & Games” entries, To Tell the Truth was previously renewed for Season 3 (to air this fall on Sundays at 8/7c, where it will lead into Shark Tank and then the Kyra Sedgwick-starring drama Ten Days in the Valley), while Steve Harvey’s Funderdome is currently unspooling its freshman run on Sunday nights,

Match Game host Alec Baldwin also has signed a two-year first-look deal with ABC Studios.

“Alec’s quick wit, charm and star power set the stage for an unadulterated and can’t-miss hour of television each week on Match Game,” Dungey said in a statement. “The series is an integral part of ABC ‘Fun & Games,’ and I’m glad to have it and Alec back.”

“Returning for Season 3 definitely goes under the category ‘Things that are Awesome,’” said Pyramid host Michael Strahan. “It has been such an honor continuing the legacy of the legendary Dick Clark …. Looking forward to another season of giving away ABC’s money.”

Steve Harvey said the “politically correct” reason that Feud “struck a chord is because it’s a great show where people can play along at home and everyone can join in on the fun. The true reason it’s a success is because they went and got me to host. It’s been a blessing to host this show, I’m one of those people who loves what they’re doing.”