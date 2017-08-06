Fall TV Preview
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Courtesy of ABC

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World EPs on Title Tweak, New Celestial Guide

By /

ABC’s fall dramedy Kevin (Probably) Save the World is taking on a less holy moniker, having changed its title from the far more biblical The Gospel of Kevin.

RELATEDHow ABC’s Fall Drama The Good Doctor Handles Its Lead Character’s Autism
2017 Fall TV Preview: A Guide to What's New
Launch Gallery

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World captures the tone better than the old title,” executive producer Michele Fazekas (Agent Carter) explained at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Sunday. “I think people were thinking that the show was one thing. The tone of it is the hardest thing to understand, or to capture. I think this actually works quite well.”

Despite the less religious connotations, Fazekas insists she and co-creator Tara Butters are “not afraid to talk about those big, conceptual things,” as witnessed by their work on the devil-fronted CW series Reaper.

“We use the spiritual storytelling to tell a human story,” Butters added. “Whether you believe in God or don’t believe in God, the fact is I want to see stories about real people and what they’re going through, but in a slightly highlighted way.”

RELATEDABC Boss Talks Once Upon a Time‘s Fate, ‘Cheeky’ Bachelor in Paradise Promo, S.H.I.E.L.D. Status and More

Guiding Jason Ritter’s selfish Kevin is “warrior for God” Yvette, a role played by Cristela Alonzo in the original pilot. “We love Cristela, and she’s very funny,” Fazekas said before noting that Yvette’s new portrayer, Vice Principals‘ Kimberly Hébert Gregory, was actually one of the first actresses to audition, but was unavailable due to another project. Following the completion of a short pilot, “we are able to actually look at it with new eyes, and we did see that we wanted that character to go in a bit of a different direction,” Butters explained.

Even thought she is Kevin’s celestial guide, Yvette is “not angelic,” Gregory emphasized. (The character is not even called “an angel” in the show.)

“She has her own mission,” Gregory continued. “Her purpose is really bigger than just helping Kevin do that what he needs to do. She’s bucked the universe, and she’s sacrificed greatly [to come to Earth] because she loves humanity. Her love for humanity is so great, she’s almost playing God.”

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World premieres Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10/9c on ABC.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Tony says:
    August 6, 2017 at 2:59 PM

    They lost me when they cut christela. She is why I was going to watch

    Reply
ad
 