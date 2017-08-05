This Is Us' Post-Super Bowl Episode Will Not Be a 'Standalone' Hour

There’s no crying in football… unless the game is followed immediately by an episode of This Is Us.

NBC’s decision to schedule a fresh hour of the breakout drama after Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4, 2018 all but ensures that a record number of tears will be flowing by night’s end — regardless of the game’s outcome. “It’s going to be an extraordinary and… [very] emotional episode of television,” NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt tells TVLine of the anticipated installment, which he says will be crafted for viewers both old and new.

“It’s not a standalone episode,” he says. “It’s going to be the next episode of the show. But there will be a lot of new fans who have never seen it before, and they’ll have no trouble dropping in. [Series creator] Dan [Fogelman] wants it to be very easy for someone [new] to come into it rather than have them go, “What is going on here?” At the same time, I think he really wants to pay off things for the [existing] fans.”

Will the episode be blessed with an XL budget to match its outsized expectations? “I don’t think so,” Greenblatt demurs, before adding with a laugh: “They’re not going to space or anything.”