TCA Awards: The Handmaid's Tale, Atlanta, Big Little Lies, Carrie Coon Among Big Winners

Praise be! Critics are enamored with The Handmaid’s Tale.

Hulu’s breakout hit walked away with two trophies at Saturday’s 2017 Television Critics Association Awards in Beverly Hills, including Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Drama. Meanwhile, Outstanding Individual Achievement in Drama went to Carrie Coon, who made history by winning for two performances, as both police chief Gloria Burgle on Fargo and Nora Durst on the dearly departed The Leftovers.

FX’s Atlanta also took home a pair of awards, for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy for leading man Donald Glover.

Other noteworthy winners at the non-televised ceremony, hosted by American Gods‘ Kristin Chenoweth, include NBC’s This Is Us (Outstanding New Program), ABC’s Speechless (Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming) and HBO’s Big Little Lies (Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries & Specials).

The complete winners list is below.

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Atlanta, FX

Big Little Lies, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

The Leftovers, HBO

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Americans, FX

The Crown, Netflix

WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

WINNER Atlanta, FX

black-ish, ABC

Fleabag, Amazon

Master of None, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

Veep, HBO

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Atlanta, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

WINNER This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES & SPECIALS

WINNER Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

FEUD: Bette and Joan, FX

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix

The Night Of, HBO

Wizard of Lies, HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

WINNER Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo

Claire Foy, The Crown

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

WINNER Donald Glover, Atlanta

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN

WINNER O.J.: Made in America, ESPN

Planet Earth II, BBC America

Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Circus, Showtime

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

The Keepers, Netflix

WINNER Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Shark Tank, ABC

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS

Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Odd Squad, PBS

Sesame Street, HBO

WINNER Speechless, ABC

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Ken Burns

HERITAGE AWARD

Seinfeld, NBC