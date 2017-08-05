TCA Awards: The Handmaid's Tale, Atlanta, Big Little Lies, Carrie Coon Among Big Winners

Praise be! Critics are enamored with The Handmaid’s Tale.
Hulu’s breakout hit walked away with two trophies at Saturday’s 2017 Television Critics Association Awards in Beverly Hills, including Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Drama. Meanwhile, Outstanding Individual Achievement in Drama went to Carrie Coon, who made history by winning for two performances, as both police chief Gloria Burgle on Fargo and Nora Durst on the dearly departed The Leftovers.
FX’s Atlanta also took home a pair of awards, for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy for leading man Donald Glover.
Other noteworthy winners at the non-televised ceremony, hosted by American Gods‘ Kristin Chenoweth, include NBC’s This Is Us (Outstanding New Program), ABC’s Speechless (Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming) and HBO’s Big Little Lies (Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries & Specials).
The complete winners list is below.
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Atlanta, FX
Big Little Lies, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
The Leftovers, HBO
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul, AMC
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Americans, FX
The Crown, Netflix
WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
WINNER Atlanta, FX
black-ish, ABC
Fleabag, Amazon
Master of None, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
Veep, HBO
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Atlanta, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Stranger Things, Netflix
WINNER This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES & SPECIALS
WINNER Big Little Lies, HBO
Fargo, FX
FEUD: Bette and Joan, FX
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix
The Night Of, HBO
Wizard of Lies, HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
WINNER Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo
Claire Foy, The Crown
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
WINNER Donald Glover, Atlanta
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN
WINNER O.J.: Made in America, ESPN
Planet Earth II, BBC America
Weiner, Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING
The Circus, Showtime
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
The Keepers, Netflix
WINNER Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E
Shark Tank, ABC
Survivor: Game Changers, CBS
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS
Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Odd Squad, PBS
Sesame Street, HBO
WINNER Speechless, ABC
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Ken Burns
HERITAGE AWARD
Seinfeld, NBC
So…how does handmaids tale win best drama and program of the year yet this is us beats it in best new program??
I was wondering the same thing.
Maybe NBC was able to outbid them in that category /s
Way to go Big Little Lies and Handmaid’s Tale!!!
Why is Speechless considered youth programming? It seems very out of place there.
It does feel out of place. Then again O.J.: Made in America was released as a theatrical film and won an Oscar for Best Documentary so I guess the rules are for the TCAs are quite bendable.
Allowing a 5 part documentary made for TV to be eligible for the Oscar because it played for a week in one theater in New York and one theater in LA says more about the documentary branch of the Oscars than the TCA.