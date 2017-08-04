Supernatural EP on Spinoff's 'Different Set of Stories' and New Characters

If at first you don’t succeed, try again — and that’s exactly what the Supernatural team is doing after its unsuccessful first spinoff attempt, which failed to earn a series order.
Unlike Season 9’s backdoor pilot “Bloodlines,” “which was by design meant not to feel like” the long-running CW drama from which it was spawned, the female-led potential offshoot Wayward Sisters “is meant to feel like Supernatural, but a different set of stories in that world,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said during a San Diego Comic-Con interview.
In the project — penned by Dabb and writer Robert Berens — Sheriff Jody Mills (played by Kim Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy, team up as a supreme monster-fighting force. Teens Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton) and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen) will be joined by psychic Missouri Moseley’s granddaughter Patience Turner (Clark Backo), who will be introduced in Season 13’s third episode, with another newcomer set to join the ensemble in Episode 9, Dabb revealed. The group, along with Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster), will then join forces in the backdoor pilot, airing as Episode 10, to “kick some ass and tell a story that [is] in the Supernatural sphere, but will feel and play as much different than” the mothership series, Dabb described.
Despite the differences, Wayward Sisters still “very much [has] the same sensibilities, the same driving forces [and] the same core themes, which are family,” Dabb added.
As for why now is the right time to try to once again expand the Supernatural universe, Dabb noted that this particular idea was “something we have been talking about, internally, really since we introduced Claire Novak to the show [in Season 10].” And with Alex living under Jody’s roof, the producers thought, “‘Oh, this might be a real opportunity to make this happen.'”
“That was something that simmered for us, and fans really latched onto it in a way we could have never expected, in a really awesome way,” Dabb continued. But the creatives had to wait for the show’s storylines to align. “Last season, because of the British Men of Letters and Mom, it didn’t feel right. This season, it feels right. And the way it’s going, as you’ll see as you watch the show, it evolves very organically out of the first half of the season… because we have such a high amount of lead time.”
Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW, where it will now lead into Season 6 of Arrow.
Supernatural fans, are you looking forward to (re)meeting the Wayward Sisters?
Dabb and Singer are full of it. The fandom is the one that introduced this spinoff to them. Claire Novak is hardly a fan favorite but yet they use her to say that’s when this idea started.
I’m not excited for this spinoff. We’ve had far better characters than these that deserved a chance at their own spinoff. And Supernatural is already one foot out the door. That universe should just end completely. When Supernatural ends let it end. It’s to late for a spinoff.
Is someone forcing you to watch? Don’t like it don’t watch. Why don’t people understand that?
“This season, it feels right. And the way it’s going, as you’ll see as you watch the show, it evolves very organically out of the first half of the season… ”
Just no. If you want to do a spin-off, do a spin-off but do not compromise SPN to set-up for the new show. I understand giving an episode or two to do the backdoor pilot for the spin-off but I don’t want SPN’s arc to have anything to do with this spin-off. Supernatural’s first priority should be the Winchesters & their world, not setting up the Wayward Sister’s world, which despite the writer’s assurances, is a VERY different world.
I guarantee this current crop of writers are not talented enough to make it feel organic. It will feel clunky & heavy handed.
I can already see the writers making Claire this hunter protege who teaches Sam & Dean some lessons and/or saves their hides..even though it makes absolutely no sense & will do a disservice to the Sam & Dean characters..who were raised to be hunters & are literally the best of the best.
I love Jody, I like Donna but I just don’t see this spin-off succeeding. Yes, fandom likes the Wayward Sisters..but fandom is not general viewership and fandom alone cannot support a show. Just ask Kings of Con.
“If you want to do a spin-off, do a spin-off but do not compromise SPN to set-up for the new show”
Thank you! I know some fans are excited about the pilot and for their sakes, I’m happy things are moving forward. But personally, the whole Wayard thing isn’t something that rocks my boat and I don’t see myself watching if it goes to series. So it kind of sucks to have not one, not two, but three Wayward-related episodes this season. That’s a lot of time setting up another show that has little to do with the Winchesters (and Cas, since he’s an honorary Winchester in my book.)
Are Dabb and Singer even remotely interested in the original show/characters anymore? I had my doubts after the Mary/BMOL/Lucifer/Lucifer’s spawn- heavy last season and now with this….
Well its pretty hard to do spin off of a show without a backdoor pilot. Everyone does it.
Wow I couldn’t disagree more, The Wiz. I can’t remember the last time I was so excited to see a pilot. I think this show could be *everything* I could ever want. I love Jody (I don’t know who you think is more deserving of a spinoff than Jody!), and Donna, and Claire.
We are really interested in the Winchester Brothers, and would rather have you focus on them. However, the characters of Bobby Singer and Jody Mills are great together. Bring them back as a couple and partners to help the Winchesters just like Bobby did.
Big fan of the Winchesters. But the episodes with Claire Novak were mostly weak. Don’t understand why the producers didn’t do some due diligence. The fans are not waiting for this. Smells a little like the female Ghostbusters fiasco.