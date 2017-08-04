Supergirl Casts 24 Vet Carlos Bernard as Maggie's [Spoiler] in Season 3

Supergirl is staging what may be a very awkward and intense family reunion.

24 alum Carlos Bernard will guest-star during Season 3 of the CW series as Maggie Sawyer’s father, TVLine has learned.

Like his daughter, Bernard’s Oscar Rodas is also a cop. It was revealed last season that Maggie grew up in a very conservative family that did not approve of her being a lesbian. After she was outed, Maggie and her parents got in a big fight, which resulted in the teen getting kicked out of the house by her dad.

Will pops drop by to make peace and give his stamp of approval to a possible engagement? At the close of the Season 2 finale, Alex popped the question to her girlfriend Maggie, whose answer remains a mystery for now. And although Maggie’s portrayer, Floriana Lima, will step down from series regular to recurring for Season 3, executive producer Greg Berlanti doesn’t believe the change will be perceptible to viewers.

“Any character people love is not there as much as people want them there,” Berlanti told TVLine at the Television Critics Association summer press tour this week. “[But] from my perspective, we will use her as much as we can.”

“She’s wonderful on the show, and she’s got some real ardent fans, as she should,” he continued. “We wanted more of her, but she’s got other things in the hopper, other things she wants to consider.”

Bernard — whose TV credits also include Dallas and Scoundrels — first teased his visit to the CW series via Twitter earlier this week.

Supergirl returns Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW, now leading into the freshman military drama Valor.