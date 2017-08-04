Paris Jackson Returning to Star in Season 2 for Multi-Episode Arc

Paris Jackson‘s Star continues to rise.

Michael Jackson’s youngest offspring is returning to Fox’s musical soap for a multi-episode Season 2 arc, TVLine has learned exclusively. The aspiring actress will reprise her role as Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru.

In what was essentially her acting debut, Jackson first appeared in Season 1’s March 8 episode when her boundary-pushing character oversaw a publicity shoot for girl group Big Trouble.

Star kicks off its second season on Wednesday, Sept. 27 with an episode that will serve as the conclusion of a two-part crossover event with companion series Empire. Specific details of the crossover are being kept under wraps, although Fox confirmed that Queen Latifah will bring her Star diva over to Empire and Empire‘s Jussie Smollett (Jamal) will pop into Star.