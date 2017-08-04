Fall TV Preview
Paris Jackson on Star
Courtesy of Fox

Paris Jackson Returning to Star in Season 2 for Multi-Episode Arc

By /

Paris Jackson‘s Star continues to rise.

Michael Jackson’s youngest offspring is returning to Fox’s musical soap for a multi-episode Season 2 arc, TVLine has learned exclusively. The aspiring actress will reprise her role as Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru. 

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

In what was essentially her acting debut, Jackson first appeared in Season 1’s March 8 episode when her boundary-pushing character oversaw a publicity shoot for girl group Big Trouble.

Star kicks off its second season on Wednesday, Sept. 27 with an episode that will serve as the conclusion of a two-part crossover event with companion series Empire. Specific details of the crossover are being kept under wraps, although Fox confirmed that Queen Latifah will bring her Star diva over to Empire and Empire‘s Jussie Smollett (Jamal) will pop into Star.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Riana says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    She’s not his youngest. Blanket is his youngest

    Reply
ad
 