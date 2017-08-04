Fall TV Preview

Mr. Robot Gets Season 3 Premiere Date — Watch a Violent New Teaser Trailer

By /

Your first look at Mr. Robot Season 3 has arrived — no hacking required.

Not only do we finally have a premiere date for the third season of USA Network’s Emmy-winning cyber thriller — Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10/9c — but we also have a sneak peek at the violent, chaotic season to come.

RELATEDMr. Robot Season 3 Pushed to October, Bobby Cannavale Joins Cast

In the new teaser trailer above, set to Leonard Cohen reciting the lyrics to his 1992 song “Democracy,” we see New York City under military lockdown, with downtrodden citizens living in makeshift tent cities, anarchists struggling with cops, and criminals in Mr. Robot masks brandishing guns in the subway. Plus, we catch quick glimpses of what looks like Angela in a hoodie and Mr. Robot mask (!), FBI agent Dom DiPierro holding a gun on an unseen assailant, Whiterose sitting sternly in the back of a limousine, Tyrell Wellick intensely chugging a bottle of vodka, authorities searching Elliot’s apartment, and Elliot himself standing outside E Corp headquarters.

Plus, USA released a first-look photo of new cast addition Bobby Cannavale (Nurse Jackie, Boardwalk Empire) in character as Irving: a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman.

Mr Robot Season 3

The new season of Mr. Robot picks up right after the Season 2 cliffhanger and “will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot,” per the official description.

Press PLAY on the video above for your first look at Mr. Robot Season 3, and point out anything we missed in the comments.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 