Fall TV First Impression: Marvel's Inhumans

The broadcast networks have nearly 20 shows debuting this fall, including the maiden space voyage of Fox’s Orville, NBC’s look at Brave heroes and the story of CBS’ Young Sheldon. To help you prep for it all, TVLine is offering First Impressions of the not-for-review pilots.

THE SHOW | Marvel’s Inhumans (Fridays at 9/8c; following an IMAX run starting Sept. 1, the two-hour premiere airs Sept. 29 at 8 pm)

THE COMPETITION | CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, Fox’s The Exorcist, NBC’s Dateline and The CW’s Jane the Virgin

THE CAST | Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Serinda Swan (Graceland), Eme Ikwuakor (We Are Angels), Isabelle Cornish (Home and Away), Ken Leung (Lost), Ellen Woglom (Californication), Sonya Balmores (Beyond the Break) and Mike Moh (Street Fighter)

THE SET-UP | When tensions flare in Attilan (the specially-abled Inhumans’ cloaked home located on Earth’s moon), Black Bolt’s reign as king is challenged by his brother Maximus.

THE FIRST IMPRESSION | After a promising, distinctively directed cold open (in which an Inhuman is chased through a jungle in Earth’s Oahu), ABC’s latest Marvel series relocates to the stony Attilan, where the look and action becomes more rote. There is a bit of world-building, including the ceremony in which young Inhumans’ abilities are first revealed to the community, but other attempts at exposition prove clunky. (Uproxx’s Alan Sepinwall here at TCA challenged me to identify Karnak’s ability, which is twice demonstrated in the first hour made available to critics. I didn’t even come close.)

Much has been said about Medusa’s CGI’d hair, and all I will say is that it proves to be much more interesting when she is (ahem) loving versus fighting. As for Lockjaw, they’ve done a pretty nifty job with the scampering, slobbering canine Inhuman. None of the other powers at hand get a terribly distinct showcase in the first hour.

Rheon is well-cast as the ambitious, Earth-wary Maximus, while Mount, given how the first hour ends, surely/hopefully will find new notes to play as the mute king in possession of a lethal voice. Ikwuakor’s quippy, hoofed Gorgon emerged as a scene-stealer — I’d totally watch the version of the show he is in! — whereas everyone else comes off perhaps 20-percent too “stately,” which threatens to temper any sense of S.H.I.E.L.D.-like revelry/fun.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE | One has to think that any “boost” from Inhumans‘ theatrical showcase will be offset by its broadcast-TV berth on Friday night, leading out of Once Upon a Time‘s heavily scrutinized “reset” and airing opposite what might be a “noisy” season of Hawaii Five-0. But with just six episodes left to unspool after its premiere, ABC will surely ride out this experiment of sorts.

Watch the trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans, then vote in our poll below.