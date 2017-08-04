Karate Kid Sequel Cobra Kai Ordered to Series at YouTube Red; Ralph Macchio, William Zabka to Reprise Roles

The Karate Men?

YouTube Red has ordered to series Cobra Kai, a continuation of the classic 1984 film The Karate Kid, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka on board to reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode series landed at the streaming service after a bidding war with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and AMC.

Set to premiere in 2018, Cobra Kai is described as a half-hour comedy that takes place 30 years after the All Valley Karate Tournament. A down-on-his-luck Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo. Meanwhile, Daniel finds himself struggling without his mentor Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). Soon enough, their onetime rivalry is reignited, and the two decide that the best way to deal with their feud is through — you guessed it — karate.

Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold and Kumar) will serve as writers on the series, with Macchio and Zabka on board as EPs. The project hails from Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, which also developed the 2010 film remake starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.

Will you wax on with YouTube’s Karate Kid sequel series?