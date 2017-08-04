Karate Kid Sequel Cobra Kai Ordered to Series at YouTube Red; Ralph Macchio, William Zabka to Reprise Roles

The Karate Men?
YouTube Red has ordered to series Cobra Kai, a continuation of the classic 1984 film The Karate Kid, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka on board to reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode series landed at the streaming service after a bidding war with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and AMC.
Set to premiere in 2018, Cobra Kai is described as a half-hour comedy that takes place 30 years after the All Valley Karate Tournament. A down-on-his-luck Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo. Meanwhile, Daniel finds himself struggling without his mentor Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). Soon enough, their onetime rivalry is reignited, and the two decide that the best way to deal with their feud is through — you guessed it — karate.
Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold and Kumar) will serve as writers on the series, with Macchio and Zabka on board as EPs. The project hails from Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, which also developed the 2010 film remake starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.
Will you wax on with YouTube’s Karate Kid sequel series?
Why?
Why, indeed…
Awesome.
Comedy? Not as awesome anymore.
and again with remake…WTF…Why
Technically not a remake, same actors and older.
More like a continuation
I’d watch it, not sure why
^ This.
Well….that is not something I expected. And as a half hour comedy???
There is no joking in this dojo.
Yeah, a comedy sounds more like the Sweep The Leg music video.
I could be wrong, but I’m expecting a tone close to GLOW.
Would’ve been better if it was on Netflix.
No Martin Kove? they could have had him come in as a janitor or some such.
Well it a shame it is on the massively restricted YouTube RED
Where’s Barney Stinson when you need him? :)
That was my first thought. Let’s make this show about the REAL karate kid.
If it was the same tone as the movie, this might be terrific. But a half hour comedy? That makes no sense.
Where would these people be in 30 years?
Johnny was a flawed character, but not a terrible person. When we first met him, he was a “bad boy” trying to turn his life around. He had a bad teacher showing him bad things, but by the end of the movie, he gained respect for Daniel, and saw Kreese for what he was. He also likely respected Myagi, who saved him from a beating.
This is the type of person that would go off to college, mature, and be a good person as an adult, likely regretting everything he did to Daniel and apologizing at the first HS reunion.
As for Daniel, Myagi was like a father to him, but he was always a good person, and likely would be in a place where he wouldn’t carry a grudge with Johnny, and would certainly be over what happened, especially since he did win that fight. Classic case of a bullied person standing up to his tormentor, and winning.
I don’t know if they would be friends, but they wouldn’t be dwelling on a short period in high school, 30 years later.
Daniel wouldn’t care if Johnny started up a dojo unless he was teaching people to bully others, which would be unlikely.