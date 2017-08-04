Grey's: Matthew Morrison Returning as Jo's Hubby for 'Big' Season 14 Stint

Looks like Alex is gonna get another chance to clock Jo’s hubby.
Matthew Morrison is confirming what many Grey’s Anatomy fans had suspected: We have not seen the last of Jo’s abusive husband. In an interview with The Argonaut, the Glee alum said his character, Paul Stadler, will play “a big role” in the ABC drama’s upcoming 14th season. An ABC rep declined to comment.
Morrison made his Grey’s debut as Paul in Season 13’s penultimate episode when Alex tracked down the fellow doc at a medical conference and imagined various incendiary scenarios involving his archnemesis. Ultimately, Karev walked away without confronting him, although the two did share an awkward moment jockeying for a cab (during which Paul seemed to recognize Alex).
Grey’s kicks off Season 14 with a two-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Finally! They better do this storyline justice and let Jo be the hero in what is supposed to be HER storyline. So far they have sidelined her and turned this into Alex + Deluca or Alex tracking down her husband and I need Grey’s to do better. I’m sick and tired of all the victim shaming I constantly see.
I’m excited for this and hope Grey’s will do it well. Show us what a manipulative dirtbag he is. Hopefully his role will end with him dead or behind bars. For all DV victims who died at the hands of their husbands and couldn’t escape their Pauls.
Not all victims of domestic violence are women, or have husbands.
That said, I do agree. They should actually make him likable and manipulative. They shouldn’t make him obviously evil, because one aspect of people like that is that they can play the good guy very well, around most people.
it’s good they’re going back to this storyline, but i also think alex should be moved away from it. i know it’s in part due to the actress’ pregnancy, but alex and jo have spent so much time apart, and jo hardly any time on the show at all this past season, that it only made it even more obvious how much better things are when they are not in the same scenes. they don’t want the same things out of life. jo is still at the part in life where alex was 10 years ago. she’s not ready for the things he wants, an dit’s hardly fair to keep pushing them together anyway.
If you think so I don’t think you understood very well. Jo does want the same thing Alex wants, she said so. She does want to marry him, she just can’t And I personally disagree that things are so much better when they aren’t together. For me the show has been horrible watching Alex hang out with the sisters 24/7 instead of working through the issues he has with the woman he’s in love with. Grey’s did them dirty by ignoring them as a couple so much, but Alex is still the one person who understands Jo best, even moreso with this DV storyline since his own mother went through it and he did everything in his power to protect her. And now he will protect Jo. It’s been a long time since season 10 but back then Alex was going through things and Jo was there for him and now I want to see it the other way around like it should always be the case in relationships.
Dominique again, commenting negatively on every Alex and Jo related article. I want to know why you’re so obsessed with them and why you don’t even seem to pay attention if you are so obessed. Nobody is ‘pushing’ Alex and Jo together. They were together for nearly 4 years without breaking up once. Which is a rarity on Grey’s. They were happy, they understand each other and saying that they are better when they’re not in the same scene is very objective of you because I love seeing them together. Jo is the first love interest Alex got who makes me think she’s perfect for him because she gets where he comes from and vice versa. Last season they were barely given a chance to talk or they would have probably worked through their problem after Alex found out why Jo couldn’t marry him. Which brings me to your weird statement that she isn’t in the same place as he is but where Alex was 10 years ago. 10 xears ago he was acting like a frat boy, flirting with everything that moves and sleeping around. I never saw Jo do that? She is already married and has clearly stated she would marry Alex if she could so how is she not in the same place he is? Wish you people would actually make statements that are at least true for once, not some made up stuff that doesn’t even follow the show’s canon just so sou can sell your opinion as a fact.
I’m just laughing because what you said doesn’t even make sense. Jo called Alex the love of her life, said “I want to marry him but I can’t”, would be down for having children with him but she’s not in the same place he is? Of course Alex will be involved, he’s the one person who actually had to live with an abusive husband in the same house for years and had to watch him beat up his mother the way Paul beat up Jo. And because he loves Jo. He was the one tracking down Paul, how could he not be included?
Jo is the first main character on this show to suffer from DV directly (I think Alex never mentioned having been hit by his father, only his mother) and I am very excited for this story to be told, except that so far the show has disappointed me so much in how they handled it. Basically they ignored it, made us watch an ugly trial instead for half of season 13 and let Jo barely say two sentences about how she managed to escape or what exactly went down. For a show that praises itself on being so feminist Grey’s has failed so far. I just feel bad for Camilla Luddington who seemed so excited for this storyline and even mentioned buying books on domestic abuse to prepare herself the best she could. She got ignored all last season and they didn’t do a better job handling her pregnancy. Shonda Rhimes has showed zero interest in this storyline so far when it means so much to so many women who go through domestic abuse. Do better, Grey’s. If you will continue to fail showing us the terror Jo Wilson had to go through and how she is one of the strongest characters on the show for overcoming this all, then you will lose me as your viewer. I know I don’t matter much but this topic does.