Grey's: Matthew Morrison Returning as Jo's Hubby for 'Big' Season 14 Stint

Looks like Alex is gonna get another chance to clock Jo’s hubby.

Matthew Morrison is confirming what many Grey’s Anatomy fans had suspected: We have not seen the last of Jo’s abusive husband. In an interview with The Argonaut, the Glee alum said his character, Paul Stadler, will play “a big role” in the ABC drama’s upcoming 14th season. An ABC rep declined to comment.

Morrison made his Grey’s debut as Paul in Season 13’s penultimate episode when Alex tracked down the fellow doc at a medical conference and imagined various incendiary scenarios involving his archnemesis. Ultimately, Karev walked away without confronting him, although the two did share an awkward moment jockeying for a cab (during which Paul seemed to recognize Alex).

Grey’s kicks off Season 14 with a two-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 28.