Grey's Anatomy Recast: Timeless' Abigail Spencer Is the New [Spoiler]

TimelessAbigail Spencer is traveling to Seattle, Wash., circa 2017.

The actress has landed a multi-episode arc on Grey’s Anatomy as — twist! — Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan Hunt, a character previously portrayed by Bridget Regan. According to sources, Regan’s full-time duties on TNT’s Last Ship prevented her from reclaiming the gig.

With Timeless‘ surprise second season not going into production until January, Spencer was  available to take on the recurring gig.

As Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 13 finale came to a close, Nathan (Martin Henderson) joyfully raced off to join Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) for Megan’s arrival by chopper. (Megan “appeared” briefly in the episode, but a body double stood in for Regan.) But her mental state remained a big question mark.

Grey’s kicks off Season 14 with a two-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 28.

24 Comments
  1. Oran says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    Great casting, I love Abigail Spencer!

  2. Ray says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    Boo

  3. Matt C. says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    So I guess Megan won’t be sticking around for too long then, eh? Already I’m liking this storyline more and more! Can’t wait for Mer and Riggs to finally be together!

    • Stacey says:
      August 4, 2017 at 9:45 AM

      I figure she (Megan) will go off for rehab or something to recover… and opens up the possibility of a return if Timeless doesn’t work or she has time. But in the meantime. Timeless doesn’t tape for a awhile, so she has the availability now when Grey’s Anatomy needed a Megan.

  4. Joe says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    Fun facts…..Abigail starred in Krista Vernoff’s 2006 pilot, Introducing Lennie Rose and in the first short film that Krista wrote and directed. She also tested for the lead in the Shonda Rhimes produced pilot, Inside the Box.

  5. Mia says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    Great casting? She looks nothing like the original character – or her brother.

    Reply
    • btm says:
      August 4, 2017 at 9:40 AM

      I don’t think people were suggesting it was great casting by citing an uncanny resemblance to either Regan or McKidd. It’s more a reflection of posters’ sky high affinity for Abigail Spencer. She’s great.

  6. raddadtone says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:27 AM

    I like her. Good casting

  7. Annie says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:34 AM

    When did Megan on the show? I only remember the scene from the finale (which was a body double?)

    Reply
      August 4, 2017 at 9:36 AM

      There was the episode with Owen, Stephanie and Meredith in the operating room all episode that had a bunch of flashbacks with their backstories

  8. rowenamck says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:35 AM

    While I’m super disappointed that Bridget Regan won’t be returning, I also love Abigail Spencer so I’m excited to see how it goes.

  9. lea says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:40 AM

    I hope she won’t stick around for too long.. I am just interested to see how Meredith and Nathan deal with it and when they can finally be together.

  10. "A" says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    It would be kinda awesome ( only if she remains on “Timeless” too ) if Megan Hunt returns and after her arc on “Grey’s Anatomy” she is spun off into the new Firefighter spin-off as one of the female leads, a new doctor in a new hospital or a paramedic.

  11. iHeart says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    wait I thought it was his wife that was presumed dead, or am I getting characters mixed up

  12. ZinniQ says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    Long past it’s sell by date. Stopped watching after season 9.

  13. "A" says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:46 AM

    It would be kinda awesome … only if she remains on “Timeless” too … if Megan Hunt returns and after her arc on “Grey’s Anatomy” she is spun off into the new Firefighter spin-off as one of the female leads, a new doctor in a new hospital or a paramedic.

  14. Larc says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:48 AM

    Since GA usually wraps shooting in April and Abigail will have to leave for Timeless in January, I’m thinking they will kill Megan off or send her off well before the season ends.

  15. Ben says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:02 AM

    Not a huge fan of hers but I am interested to see what she can do with this character and storyline.

  16. miracle says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:10 AM

    That’s great, but Timeless not going into production until January???? It’s scheduled to start filming mid November.

  17. Dem says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    Bummer. I really liked Bridget Regan for the role.

  18. Leanne says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    Love Abigail Spencer. Also like the Last Ship. It’s a win win situation. This will help Greys.

