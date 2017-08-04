Grey's Anatomy Recast: Timeless' Abigail Spencer Is the New [Spoiler]

Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer is traveling to Seattle, Wash., circa 2017.

The actress has landed a multi-episode arc on Grey’s Anatomy as — twist! — Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan Hunt, a character previously portrayed by Bridget Regan. According to sources, Regan’s full-time duties on TNT’s Last Ship prevented her from reclaiming the gig.

With Timeless‘ surprise second season not going into production until January, Spencer was available to take on the recurring gig.

As Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 13 finale came to a close, Nathan (Martin Henderson) joyfully raced off to join Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) for Megan’s arrival by chopper. (Megan “appeared” briefly in the episode, but a body double stood in for Regan.) But her mental state remained a big question mark.

Grey’s kicks off Season 14 with a two-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 28.