Grey's Anatomy Recast: Timeless' Abigail Spencer Is the New [Spoiler]

Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer is traveling to Seattle, Wash., circa 2017.
The actress has landed a multi-episode arc on Grey’s Anatomy as — twist! — Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan Hunt, a character previously portrayed by Bridget Regan. According to sources, Regan’s full-time duties on TNT’s Last Ship prevented her from reclaiming the gig.
With Timeless‘ surprise second season not going into production until January, Spencer was available to take on the recurring gig.
As Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 13 finale came to a close, Nathan (Martin Henderson) joyfully raced off to join Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) for Megan’s arrival by chopper. (Megan “appeared” briefly in the episode, but a body double stood in for Regan.) But her mental state remained a big question mark.
Grey’s kicks off Season 14 with a two-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Great casting, I love Abigail Spencer!
Boo
So I guess Megan won’t be sticking around for too long then, eh? Already I’m liking this storyline more and more! Can’t wait for Mer and Riggs to finally be together!
I figure she (Megan) will go off for rehab or something to recover… and opens up the possibility of a return if Timeless doesn’t work or she has time. But in the meantime. Timeless doesn’t tape for a awhile, so she has the availability now when Grey’s Anatomy needed a Megan.
Fun facts…..Abigail starred in Krista Vernoff’s 2006 pilot, Introducing Lennie Rose and in the first short film that Krista wrote and directed. She also tested for the lead in the Shonda Rhimes produced pilot, Inside the Box.
Great casting? She looks nothing like the original character – or her brother.
I don’t think people were suggesting it was great casting by citing an uncanny resemblance to either Regan or McKidd. It’s more a reflection of posters’ sky high affinity for Abigail Spencer. She’s great.
I like her. Good casting
When did Megan on the show? I only remember the scene from the finale (which was a body double?)
There was the episode with Owen, Stephanie and Meredith in the operating room all episode that had a bunch of flashbacks with their backstories
While I’m super disappointed that Bridget Regan won’t be returning, I also love Abigail Spencer so I’m excited to see how it goes.
I hope she won’t stick around for too long.. I am just interested to see how Meredith and Nathan deal with it and when they can finally be together.
It would be kinda awesome ( only if she remains on “Timeless” too ) if Megan Hunt returns and after her arc on “Grey’s Anatomy” she is spun off into the new Firefighter spin-off as one of the female leads, a new doctor in a new hospital or a paramedic.
wait I thought it was his wife that was presumed dead, or am I getting characters mixed up
Owen only been married to Christina I think(maybe Teddy too?).Megan always been his sister.
Nathan’s wife (or maybe fiancé?), Owen’s sister.
Long past it’s sell by date. Stopped watching after season 9.
Broadcast TV’s #3 drama: http://tvline.com/2017/05/26/tv-season-rankings-2016-2017-big-bang-theory-this-is-us/
Since GA usually wraps shooting in April and Abigail will have to leave for Timeless in January, I’m thinking they will kill Megan off or send her off well before the season ends.
Not a huge fan of hers but I am interested to see what she can do with this character and storyline.
That’s great, but Timeless not going into production until January???? It’s scheduled to start filming mid November.
Bummer. I really liked Bridget Regan for the role.
Love Abigail Spencer. Also like the Last Ship. It’s a win win situation. This will help Greys.