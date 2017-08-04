Courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones Episode 4 Leaks Online, Unrelated to HBO Data Breach

Just two days shy of its HBO broadcast, the fourth episode of Game of Thrones‘ seventh season has been stolen and leaked online, according to a report by The Verge.

The episode in question, “The Spoils of War,” first appeared on Reddit early Friday morning, where it was reportedly shared via a Google Drive link that has since been taken down. The leak originated from Indian distributor Star India, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, which has since confirmed the authenticity of the pirated copy.

The leak comes just days after HBO itself suffered a data breach, which included a detailed synopsis of the Episode 4 script. (Friday’s leak is entirely unrelated.) The premium cabler has not yet released an official summary of the episode — though photos from the hour can be viewed here.

Watch a trailer for the episode below.

