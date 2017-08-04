TVLine Items: Arrow's FBI Nemesis, Titans Casts Raven and More

Adrian Chase may be no more, but Arrow‘s secret identity is still by no means safe.

Sydelle Noel — aka GLOW‘s wrestling coach Cherry Bang — will recur as Samandra Watson, a no-nonsense FBI agent tasked with investigating Oliver Queen’s connection to the Green Arrow, our sister site Variety reports.

It was announced last month that Person of Interest and Lost alum Michael Emerson will also recur in the upcoming season in a mystery role.

Arrow Season 6 premieres Oct. 12, now airing Thursdays at 9/8c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Australian newcomer Tegan Croft has been cast as Raven, a powerful empath and daughter of a demon, in the live-action Titans series slated to premiere on DC’s new digital service in 2018, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Meagan Good will reprise her Californication role in two episodes of the upcoming Showtime comedy White Famous, with Kali being the ex-girlfriend/mother of Floyd’s (SNL‘s Jay Pharoah) son.

* David Morse (House) has been cast in Showtime’s limited series Escape at Dannemore (fka Escape at Clinton Correctional) as a correctional officer.

* AMC has released a Halt and Catch Fire sneak-peak featuring a first look at Anna Chlumsky’s (Veep) Dr. Katie Herman. Press PLAY on the video below and then drop down to the comments and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the final season premieres on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 pm ET.