TVLine Items: Arrow's FBI Nemesis, Titans Casts Raven and More

Adrian Chase may be no more, but Arrow‘s secret identity is still by no means safe.
Sydelle Noel — aka GLOW‘s wrestling coach Cherry Bang — will recur as Samandra Watson, a no-nonsense FBI agent tasked with investigating Oliver Queen’s connection to the Green Arrow, our sister site Variety reports.
It was announced last month that Person of Interest and Lost alum Michael Emerson will also recur in the upcoming season in a mystery role.
Arrow Season 6 premieres Oct. 12, now airing Thursdays at 9/8c.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Australian newcomer Tegan Croft has been cast as Raven, a powerful empath and daughter of a demon, in the live-action Titans series slated to premiere on DC’s new digital service in 2018, our sister site Deadline reports.
* Meagan Good will reprise her Californication role in two episodes of the upcoming Showtime comedy White Famous, with Kali being the ex-girlfriend/mother of Floyd’s (SNL‘s Jay Pharoah) son.
* David Morse (House) has been cast in Showtime’s limited series Escape at Dannemore (fka Escape at Clinton Correctional) as a correctional officer.
* AMC has released a Halt and Catch Fire sneak-peak featuring a first look at Anna Chlumsky’s (Veep) Dr. Katie Herman. Press PLAY on the video below and then drop down to the comments and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the final season premieres on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 pm ET.
I have my doubts over how closely the Titans TV series will adhere to the comic book source material. We’ll see.
I’m hopeful for the series, though at the same time, those early casting descriptions had me worried it might be procedural like in the fact that Dick’s description had him as a cop. I’m hoping they do the Titans justice, as they are my favourite DC team ever.
See, things like that description clash with the idea of a 13 year old Raven.
I’m hopeful that we’ll see a Strong-willed Starfire like the one in the comics rather than the dimwitted version from the cartoon, and am equally hopeful that Raven will indeed be a child of rape resulting from a demon forcing himself on a mortal woman.
Those are the concepts, after all.
Titans has the potential of competing against Marvel shows like Runaways and Cloak & Dagger, provided they take the material seriously. My concern is that given Johns’ recent remarks about how he sees the DC Universe it does not seem likely to be the case, and instead Titans will more closely resemble Squirrel Girl & The New Warriors.
Finally getting some casting news for Titans! She’s a bit younger than I was expecting for Raven, but I’m interested to see how she does.