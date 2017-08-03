NBC Boss Reveals Why Sackett Sisters Failed to Secure a Pickup

Sackett Sisters was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The buzzy pilot failed to land a spot on NBC’s 2017-18 schedule despite boasting comedy heavyweights on screen (Busy Philipps and Casey Wilson played the titular sibs) and off (Tina Fey and Robert Carlock were among the EPs), and now we know why. According to Peacock chairman Robert Greenblatt, the project wasn’t at fault. NBC’s successful 2016-17 season was the problem.

“We’re in a position of having an embarrassment of riches,” the exec tells TVLine. “We have a very crowded schedule. There were a couple other pilots I would’ve [ordered to series] had I had the real estate.”

NBC’s decision to renew six freshman series — including breakout hit This Is Us and the death-defying cult face Timeless — only exacerbated the logjam. “We’re bringing back more [new] shows, which we didn’t use to do,” Greenblatt notes. “We’d just dump everything and start fresh. But we wanted to bring back Trial & Error. We wanted to bring back Great News. All of these shows are coming back, and something [had to give] in the process.”

The single-camera comedy — penned by Fey’s onetime 30 Rock charge Luke Del Tredici — centered on two estranged sisters, Wilson’s Sutton and Philipps’ Mandy, who perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together.