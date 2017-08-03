Dick Wolf on Sophia Bush's Chicago P.D. Departure: 'She Wanted to Leave'

#OneChicago uberproducer Dick Wolf is speaking out for the first time since it was revealed that Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush is exiting the NBC drama after four seasons.

“She wanted to leave,” Wolf told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. As for how the show will bounce back after losing one of its original cast members, “I don’t think it will have any effect at all,” Wolf said.

News of Bush’s departure as Detective Erin Lindsay broke following the Season 4 finale in May, which found the cop contemplating a job offer at the FBI’s counter-terrorism unit in New York City, while ignoring a call from ex-boyfriend Jay Halstead. In the aftermath, Tracy Spiridakos’ Det. Hailey Upton was promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season. Additionally, it was announced that Jon Seda, who plays Det. Antonio Dawson, would rejoin P.D. after a one-season stint on the cancelled spinoff Chicago Justice.

P.D. is also undergoing some changes behind the scenes: Rick Eid (Law & Order: SVU) has stepped in as showrunner, replacing departing executive producer Matt Olmstead. “Nobody left because they did a bad job,” Wolf said of the showrunner switch. “With Matt, he’s kind of burnt out. Everybody forgot that he was really on point for three shows. It’s very hard.”

Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.