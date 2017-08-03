Roseanne Reruns Coming to Amazon Prime Ahead of ABC Revival

Fans of Roseanne won’t have to wait until 2018 to return to 714 Delaware St.

Ahead of ABC’s eight-episode revival, Amazon has nabbed the rights to Roseanne‘s original 1988-1997 run, with all nine seasons becoming available via Prime Instant Video later this month, Variety reports. As part of a pact with distributor FilmRise, Amazon has also secured the exclusive streaming rights to 3rd Rock From the Sun, A Different World, Cybill, Grace Under Fire and Grounded for Life.

Prior to the Amazon deal, only select episodes of Roseanne were available for streaming on Netflix, with that pact having already expired. Reruns currently air in the wee hours of the morning on TV Land, as well as CMT.

Roseanne‘s forthcoming revival is set to feature all of the original cast, including leading man John Goodman (Dan) and supporting players Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (original Becky). Sarah Chalke (Becky No. 2) is also on board for the revival, albeit as a different, top-secret character — which she first teased to TVLine’s Michael Ausiello at San Diego Comic-Con (as seen in the Q&A below).

