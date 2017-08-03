Shutterstock

Roseanne Reruns Coming to Amazon Prime Ahead of ABC Revival

By /

Fans of Roseanne won’t have to wait until 2018 to return to 714 Delaware St.

RELATEDHulu Acquires Classic TGIF Lineup: Family Matters, Full House and More

Ahead of ABC’s eight-episode revival, Amazon has nabbed the rights to Roseanne‘s original 1988-1997 run, with all nine seasons becoming available via Prime Instant Video later this month, Variety reports. As part of a pact with distributor FilmRise, Amazon has also secured the exclusive streaming rights to 3rd Rock From the Sun, A Different World, Cybill, Grace Under Fire and Grounded for Life.

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
Launch Gallery

Prior to the Amazon deal, only select episodes of Roseanne were available for streaming on Netflix, with that pact having already expired. Reruns currently air in the wee hours of the morning on TV Land, as well as CMT.

RELATEDRoseanne Revival: Darlene and David Are Probably, Most Likely [Spoiler]

Roseanne‘s forthcoming revival is set to feature all of the original cast, including leading man John Goodman (Dan) and supporting players Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (original Becky). Sarah Chalke (Becky No. 2) is also on board for the revival, albeit as a different, top-secret character — which she first teased to TVLine’s Michael Ausiello at San Diego Comic-Con (as seen in the Q&A below).

Do you plan on revisiting Roseanne ahead of its highly anticipated return?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Tony says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:24 AM

    Cybill is the much bigger story here. Amazing show cancelled for political reasons!!! I’m so excited.

    Reply
  2. fatalsin says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:25 AM

    Sweet Grace Under Fire!! And Cybill

    Reply
  3. hbeachman says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:33 AM

    The Laff channel on cable runs several episodes of the original starting at 8 p.m. Eastern weekdays and I think on Saturdays too.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 