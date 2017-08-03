TVLine Items: Gabriel Mann Joins USA Drama, a Deadlier Brenneman and More

Revenge‘s brilliant side-kick won’t be needing his Nolcorp gadgets when he enters Damnation.

Gabriel Mann has booked a recurring role in the upcoming USA Network drama about “the mythic conflict and bloody struggle between big money and the downtrodden, God and greed” in America’s heartland circa the 1930s, THR.com reports. Mann will play Martin Eggers Hyde, a witty, well-spoken intellectual and visionary.

The previously announced cast includes Killian Scott, Logan Marshall-Green, Sarah Jones, Chasten Harmon, Christopher Heyerdahl and Melinda Page.

Damnation is slated to premiere in October.

* TNT’s upcoming mystery-drama Deadlier Than the Male has cast The Leftovers‘ Amy Brenneman and Revenge‘s Ashley Madekwe in lead roles as Mary, a mother grieving her long missing daughter and Lisa, a young woman married to her former therapist (played by Enrique Murciano).

* Netflix and the CBC have renewed the Emmy-winning Anne With an E for Season 2, increasing the episode order to 10 and assembling an all-female writers room.

* The Masterpiece for PBS/BBC One adaptation of Little Women has added Dylan Baker (The Americans), Julian Morris (Pretty Little Liars) and Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones) as patriarch Mr. March, tutor John Brooke and Professor Bhaer, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network (currently know as Spike TV) drama Yellowstone has cast Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters) and Gil Birmingham (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) in lead roles.

* DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has cast Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ real-life mom, Joy Richardson, as a mysterious woman from Amaya’s past, TVInsider.com reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Narcos Season 3.