HTGAWM Casts Viola Davis' Husband Julius Tennon in Secret Season 4 Role

Someone very close to Viola Davis is getting snared in her character’s ever-growing web of secrets, lies and — you know — murder.

Julius Tennon, the real-life husband of How to Get Away With Murder‘s leading lady, will guest-star in the ABC drama’s upcoming fourth season, TVLine has learned. No further details about Tennon’s role, including his character’s name, are available.

Tennon’s recent TV credits include roles on Criminal Minds, Rizzoli & Isles and The Closer. He joins a growing list of HTGAWM guest stars, one that includes Jimmy Smits as a “prominent figure in Annalise’s life.”

The Shondaland drama premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c. Your hopes for Season 4? Drop ’em in a comment below.

1 Comment
