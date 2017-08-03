American Horror Story: Cult Characters Revealed in Chilling New Photos

Warning: The latest American Horror Story scoop comes with a disturbingly large side order of clowns.

In its third week of existence, the official site for FX’s upcoming AHS: Cult has dropped a doozy of a sneak peek on eager fans, revealing several characters’ names and physical appearances for the first time.

By figuring out the latest clue (“Above all things, humans love fear”), visitors to AHSCult.com were able to unlock five new photos of Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels, Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent, Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson, Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards and Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton.

And in true Cult fashion, each of the photos features a not-so-hidden clown — or, in some cases, several clowns — just in case you weren’t already petrified of how this new season is going to turn out.

AHS: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c. Your thoughts on these latest reveals? Drop ’em in a comment below.