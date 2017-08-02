Will & Grace Revival Will Ignore the Original Series Finale's Sad Ending

Still bitter about Will & Grace‘s conscious uncoupling in the show’s 2006 finale? Your day is about to get a lot better.
Series creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick confirm to Entertainment Weekly that the original ending — in which Will and Grace lost touch as they started new families of their own with Vince (Bobby Cannavale) and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.), respectively — will be completely ignored when the revival premieres on Sept. 28 (NBC, 9/8c), though Leo is scheduled to make an appearance.
“We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents,” Kohan explains. “We wanted them to be Will and Grace.”
Jack and Karen, who became roommates in the series finale, will also return to their respective dwellings; Karen will be back with Rosario in her palace, while Jack will resume his position as the titular duo’s neighbor.
Your thoughts on Will & Grace‘s re-write? Drop ’em in a comment below.
Good. That’s the reasonable approach, I think.
I hated that ending so, yes, that’s way better. The finale was very cheesy and not so much what the show saw all about
I am so sick of the revivals ignoring their original endings. Either don’t do a revival or own the stupid ending that you used the first time and try to remedy it. Ignoring it just makes the whole thing unrealistic and I find it extremely dissatisfying and insulting. We’re so saturated with good television already that if you can’t make the revival work in a way that is true to the original series and doesn’t create inconsistent story patterns, then just don’t bother. Next they’ll be bringing back Dawson’s Creek and Jenn will be alive, or Weeds and Nancy will have never even remarried.
So agree with this. To me it doesn’t matter that the ending was bad. They are insulting peoples intelligence ( and using a soap opera trick to do it). This kind of plot would be ridiculed on any other show that isn’t considered prestige like Will and Grace. In the end it really is insulting that a show that is supposedly intelligent stoops to this kind of plot.
I agree with this 100%. I never watched Will & Grace (or Roseanna for example), but I wouldn’t watch a revival that wouldn’t live in the same universe as the original series. And yes, that means I don’t want a revival to ignore a series finale. It’s insulting and destroys the show for me (more than a bad series finale…).
That was one of the worst endings ever, so I’m glad it’s happening.
I get they are ignoring the ending but what about the fact that Grace was pregnant before the finale? Was it all just a dream?
Exactly what I’m thinking! And Vince was there thro season 8 so is he a goner too!?
What about Beverly Leslie? Did he still get blown off of the balcony? (So to speak, of course)
Jack coulda been the in the first shot- turns out the shows original ending was a story being told by jack- and somehow he was being too dramatic as usual in his details- thus- old will and grace!