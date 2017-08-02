Will & Grace Revival Will Ignore the Original Series Finale's Sad Ending

Still bitter about Will & Grace‘s conscious uncoupling in the show’s 2006 finale? Your day is about to get a lot better.

Series creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick confirm to Entertainment Weekly that the original ending — in which Will and Grace lost touch as they started new families of their own with Vince (Bobby Cannavale) and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.), respectively — will be completely ignored when the revival premieres on Sept. 28 (NBC, 9/8c), though Leo is scheduled to make an appearance.

“We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents,” Kohan explains. “We wanted them to be Will and Grace.”

Jack and Karen, who became roommates in the series finale, will also return to their respective dwellings; Karen will be back with Rosario in her palace, while Jack will resume his position as the titular duo’s neighbor.

