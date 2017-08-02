Originals Spinoff: CW Boss Confirms Hope-Centric 'Conversations'

Hope springs eternal, Vampire Diaries/Originals diehards.

Despite news that The Originals will be following its sister series into the great beyond this coming season, CW president Mark Pedowitz admitted at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday that he is not quite ready to put a final nail in the entire franchise. In fact, the exec confirmed what TVLine first reported this spring: the network is toying with the idea of launching a new series built around The Originals‘ Hope, who will experience a growth spurt at the start of Season 5.

“There’s been many conversations about the character Hope,” Pedowitz told reporters, before cautioning that “it’s too early in the process” to offer any concrete details. “Nothing has come out of it yet. [Series creator] Julie [Plec] really wants to get the final season of The Originals done.”

Plec previously told TVLine, “I think there are future shows down the line that can be spawned out of this world and could tell good stories.”

Are you, ahem, hoping for another show in the TVD/Originals franchise? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.