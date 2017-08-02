Supergirl/Mon-El Backlash Draws Reaction From CW Boss

The president of The CW found himself keeping a ‘ship afloat on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, defending Supergirl Season 2’s introduction and heavy involvement of love interest Mon-El (played by Chris Wood).
After network chief Mark Pedowitz alluded to MIA Mon-El’s return at some point in Season 3, the TCA member who had asked him the question at hand opined, “Nobody wants that.” To which the network boss promptly replied with a smile, “I think people would disagree with you on that.”
After that executive session Q&A, Pedowitz affirmed for TVLine that he keeps tabs on all his shows and “I understand there is some backlash to [Mon-El].” He then went on to say: “I am a big fan of Chris Wood and Melissa [Benoist], and they get along great. And you know what, it’s the right way to tell a story.”
Supergirl returns Monday, Sept. 9 at 8/7c, now leading into the new military drama Valor.
Do you side with Pedowitz, or Unnamed TCA Member?
Supergirl Video: Cast Talks Up Season 3
Is he on crack?
Right?!
Sigh…..I take issue with how quickly James was replaced with Mon-El tbh i felt super rushed. She decides James was a crush and then oh look now she’s in true love with Mon-El that’s bad writing at least give it a season first, what happened to build up?
That coupling was very unpopular as they had zero chemistry. I’m glad that’s done, but yeah, agree more build-up with Mon-El could have been great. He’s hilarious and I hope he sticks around.
They were not unpopular. The writers didn’t write for them..people at most were indifferent about them. “Kare and Mon-el are unpopular. its day and night the reactions they get
kara and mon el are hugely popular. if you go to youtube, their fanvids have a huge amount of likes and comments. barely anyone ever vidded james and kara.
To be fair she hasn’t had chemistry with ANYONE except Barry. We know that’s not going to happen because he has his own boring love interest.
I disagree. I think Kara has chemistry with lots of folks (including Mon-El, Winn, and Lena), just not with James.
Agreed except I do think she has he most chemistry with Barry.
Agreed. James is a bore and an emotional cheater to Lucy
You felt it was rushed…Hm, your generation really expects these things to be all written to your specific needs. JFC.
Wow, that was unnecessarily rude.
The right was to tell a story is to unceremoniously dump the Black love interest for a white slave owner? Okay….
Yes!!! that what i thought! CW f*ed up changing a Boss Black Man, for a white Whinny annoying boy. they dumbed down Kara because of it.
Not everything in a fictional tv show has to bring race/color into it, it’s make believe people. Stop pushing agendas onto a tv show that they didnt set out to push.
Oh look, I get to hit a square on my White Privilege Bingo card now. The square for “someone says it’s just tv and to shut up about representation”.
The day people stop being Rascist, we well stop mentioning it. is not an agenda… is reality
I actually have ‘end the white hetero patriarchy’ IN my agenda though so….. :P
(It’s on my to do list).
I loved Mon – El! Hope he comes back. He brought a great light hearted touch to the show.
Soon, I am sure it will be like Arrow. All relationship bullcrap and not a superhero show.
And badly done relationships. I loved Olicity and then the show went and did it so stupid. Instead of showing us them being in love, they just told us about it.
It’s a cw show your stupid to expect that a network geared towards woemen doesn’t have love stories in all there shows. I loved Olicity on arrow and liked how they handled it and where it’s going for next season.
not surprised to see how all the salty supercorp people show up suddenly with their hate in the comments section. and with their sudden fake care about James.
I couldn’t care less about supercorp, or any other relationship on that show, hetero, non-hetero, alien or what not. The fact that they replaced James ( a black man) with a white slave owner and portrayed him as some superdooperclassyeveryonewantstodatehim man, as Supergirls love interest is repulsive and wrong on so many levels. Just because Benoist and Woods are schtupping, and Pedowitz has a thing for them, doesnt mean that that story line wasn’t complete bull and offensive as hell and that Woods should return. Joffrey from Game of Thrones is more likable than Mon-El and everyone hates/ed that character. Not to mention that they turned Kara into this pathetic little girl and destroyed her character all for the sake of white boi.
I agree! they destroyed Kara, to the point that she dont mind losing her dream job cause she has a man… my kid loved season 1, but i wont allow her to watch season 2 when it comes to netflix.
Racist much? You keep referring to the actor and character as “white”, “slave owner”, “white boy” lol you’re projecting an awful lot onto a silly tv show that provides millions with entertainment. If you dislike it so much, watch something else.
Oh boy. I am so white that you cant see me laying on white sand, if I go streaking on the field of snow, you couldn’t spot me. So me calling out that they replaced a black man as Kara’s love interest with a white man is racist to you? Then, yeah, sure go ahead. Whatever floats your boat. Oh wait, you are probably projecting reverse racism here aren’t ya… Oh and I gave up on the show the second they moved it to CW. Thank you for your suggestion!
Racism against white people isn’t a thing.
Yeah, slave owner that couldn’t do a thing, said more than once he was not happy about his planet politics, was put into a cell for 4 years when he tried to persuade his parents and finally changed himself to be a better man. Because wow, of course all characters are spotless and flawless and amazing. Thank you for banning people from trying to be better, you just questioned basic human rights. Congrats. Also Mehcad didn’t move to Vancouver, his family is still in USA and that’s why his screen time is reduced. He also didn’t know if he wanted to stay in the show after s1, that’s why they replaced him with Mon el, to have a more sure love interest. But if you think that Mon is worse than Joffrey then I just can say that I’m sorry for you.
Btw, if you watch Disney movies, use Apple things, buy things in Walmart or eat things produced by Nestle – congrats! You support modern slavery and big companies that use children as a cheap workers in less developed countries. But well, it’s so easier to throw gross things at a fictional character, from fictional planet with fictional slaves, huh? :) have a nice day
When was he in cell for four years? He never really changed for the better. His parents brought war to Earth because he wouldn’t leave with them. His dad was killed by his mother because of it. He didn’t change into a hero. He was the same person, horrible and self absorbed. No one liked him but, Kara.
Her mother was to send him to prison for 4 years. Episode 2×17. You should try not to fast forward his scenes, it shows
Seriously? Joffrey?
Oh well, he is not in the middle of your imaginary ship. I suppose that it makes sense.
You should check your priorities
I couldn’t care less about a crack ship, so nice try. He completely destroyed Kara’s character.
Nice Calculator Watch Though
Sooner or later, the Mon-El haters will realize that the CW is fully behind the character. All the whining and complaints will make no difference so either you get over it, or you stop watching.
did stop watching it along with many others; which is why it’s ratings when from 1.0 down to 0.5 by the end of the season. and now that lucifer’s showing at the same timeslot there’s no reason to come back.
That was my thought process exactly. I was always going to watch Lucifer live, but now I don’t feel at all guilty for not giving Supergirl my time.
That’s cool. Move on and watch something else and those who don’t mind him will watch with the low ratings. The network is apparently fine with that.
I am crying I am laughing so hard. A few silly shippers do not make up .5 of the demographic. Nice try.
Yeah, I think I’m out too. Just too much nonsense in the writing. A good cast can’t overcome all the stupid this show puts out. And it looks like it’ll be more of the same next season.
So long Arrowverse (Legends, I might see you later, we’ll see). Hopefully Krypton will be good. And Tom Welling on Lucifer – not his biggest fan, but he was good at points in Smallville
But I did like how he said Chris and Melissa get along – yeah, they were going on romantic vacations together 2 months after she filed for divorce. Wonder what will happen when they break up…
Am I the only one who finds it incredibly rude for that Journalist to say that at an exec session ???
This is exactly what tca’s are for, tca stands for Television Critics Association. Tv critics get to ask questions (even ones you don’t agree with!) about tv shows to the people in charge of the tv shows.
I don’t think the question was rude, but the follow-up was.
I agree.
i’m going to be honest about this, and i just wanna say first that i understand people wanna see representation on tv. believe me; as an asexual bi-romantic, i understand the importance of representation. and that the way they handled kara/james in favor of kara/mon-el was NOT well done, and quite frankfully disrespectful towards mehcad brooks.
however, another thing that’s disrespectful? the way a portion of the fandom, as well as critics, have been attacking this show and chris wood, and now the entire cast after SDCC, for introducing mon-el, and putting kara and mon-el together, instead of lena and kara. i don’t know how else to put this; a show and its crew- and castmembers are not obligated to constantly respond to fans and critics about a non-canon pairing. they are not obligated to pretend this pairing is real and is going to happen. ship what you ship, it’s fun! but it’s not fun to force your headcanon ideas onto people, and then rage when they tell you it’s not going to happen.
this idea that people have, that mon-el and karamel are unpopular, is false, and has only been out in the open because a small but very vocal and rude part of the fandom keep shouting it from the rooftop, and some very specific websites and critics post it as THE opinion that represents the entire fandom. the other day, i read an article that claimed that Supergirl is only still on tv because of the lqbtq+ fans, and that mon-el’s presence will get the show cancelled. it’s absurd that peoples minds work like this.
and quite frankly, i feel that any press member who so blatantly says rude things like this, should not be allowed to be at the TCA.
THIS! Yes, I realize gay relationships on TV are important to have but Kara suddenly become gay to be with Lena is not believable and would be totally contrived.
this!!!! FINALLY someone who perfectly analized the situasion. These “journalist” are been so unfair to the cast, crew and everyoune who work on the show.
This is exactly what tca’s are for. Tv critics get to ask questions (even ones you don’t agree with!) about tv shows to the people in charge of the tv shows. Not all critics like what you like. Personally having such an awful and sexist male character at the forefront of a show meant to empower girls is rude. And I don’t care about shipping or whatever it is you think this is about, and that critic probably doesn’t either.
Well stated. I agree with you.
Amen.
I completely agree. My only prayer is that these people make good on their threats and leave the fandom so the rest of us can enjoy it in peace. I’m sick of the constant negativity.
You are a perfect human being.
I suppose my comment didn’t post? The bottom line is he’s staying. They like him regardless of what you think so either get over it or stop watching the show.
this is getting ridicoulous. the romance with james was not ended because he is black, but cause the chemistry was missing and it was very boring.
Mon-el has a really larg fan base, and I’m happy to see the president support him too
I found Mon-El’s plot line to be rushed and overbearing, taking up far too much of the show, but to say “Nobody wants [him back]” is simply false. I hate what shipping wars do to otherwise reasonable fandoms. I understand both those who love Mon-El and those that would very much prefer he never returned. But given that his return does seem to be confirmed, we should be trying to hold TPTB accountable for giving all characters balanced screen time and acknowledging the legitimate concerns of fans- not just shouting out things that rile up crowds as opposed to promoting discussion.
I really like his character and development on the show and our family for one, is really pleased he’ll be back.
I personally love Mon-El and Kara together! Chris and Melissa have great chemistry and I really loved the way they built that relationship in Season 2 and look forward to seeing what Season 3 holds for the duo.
Agree! I loved them together! Fantastic chemistry! So much better than Kara and James.
My complaint is that Mon-El served no purpose. Neither did James or Lena for that matter.. The 2nd season focused so much on Mon-El, that it got away from Kara being a superhero. I don’t care how much Chris Wood is liked by the CW. His character is useless, and took up entirely too much screen time.
Actually Lena did serve a purpose – to finally give Kara a female friend to spend time with, since they decided to leave Lucy out in the DEO’s desert base. But I don’t want them to reduce Kara’s time with Alex or the times she had with James and Winn in the first so that she has time to have lunch with Lena.
—
But yes, Mon-El was pretty useless and only seemed to be there to verbally attack her most of the time because of his own idiotic actions when he wouldn’t listen to her.
——
James being a hero was poorly done and after the trouble he had of only just one day of running Catco in the first season and the problems he had starting off with it in the second, he had all of that time to run out and be a hero?
Jesus Christ. Just put the focus back on Kara instead of this guy who for some reason owned slaves. They didn’t need to add that to his backstory and yet here we are.
Maybe if he didn’t suck up so much screen time and was better written, there wouldn’t have been such a big backlash? Just a thought. One of the worst written characters I saw on TV last season and watched a crap ton.
some fans counted the lines, and Mon-el had almost as much lines as Kara this season, he had more lines than her sister! is kinda ridiculous
It doesn’t SEEM like the right way to tell a story, but ok. It’s not like I ever entertained the hope of CW letting Chris Wood go, so…
There’s a relatively small but loud group that wants to see Kara and Lena Luthor get together. It’s less anti-Mon El and more pro-Lena is all.
Mon-El is a great character who injected some much needed humor. I think with the constant Alex/Maggie drama, people are just feeling relationship fatigue.
I don’t care that Kara didn’t end up with James and I’m black. It was how she went from dating a black guy to a slave owner and they acted like it was no big deal. Then, Mon-El took up so much screen time from the other characters for a storyline in which he really didn’t become a better person. If it doesn’t work then they should get rid of it and this storyline isn’t working. They are doubling down on it with her going bad next season because someone she dated for a few months left. Come on now. Let’s get real here. They messed up Kara’s storyline big time. This is BS. I’m also a lesbian and I don’t care about the Supercorp ship it’s cute and stuff but, I’m not mad it wouldn’t come to fruition. What I’m mad about is the writers and network doubling down on something that doesn’t work.
All they have to do is tone it down with Mon-El and he’s tolerable. It’s when he’s getting too much airtime is when he’s annoying to watch.
I think that the story could have been handled better, but I really did like Mon-El.
I love Mon-el. The actors have great chemistry and I enjoy the pairing. I never saw the chemistry between Kara & James. It felt forced and I was glad they realized it wasn’t working and abandoned it. The fact that the James character has become extraneous is unfortunate because I do like that actor.
Mon-el and Kara makes more sense and I like the way they evolved his character from selfish a$$h@ole to someone worthy of Kara. She didn’t change for him – he changed for her and I think that is a big deal.
I don’t ship anyone on this show except Alex and Maggie.So am not a biased SuperCorp fan (think I’m the only viewer that’s seen nothing but friendship between them) when I say this: Mon-El wasn’t written well. There is backlash and that falls on the showrunners and writing team. Also, maybe Mark Pedowitz, critics, and some fan alike can understand that the discourse with this character isn’t all about ship wars and maybe it’s the fact that Mon-El is ill written.
It’s funny how this unprofessional TCA member though his/her opinion represents all the viewers and all these online haters as well, their own opinion about Mon-El doesn’t represent the entire majority of the viewers. It’s been proven a lot of people love his character. This is just like with arrow when all the people who hated Laurel thought they were the majority because their online hate was loud and look how that turned out. They were proved to be wrong! All this online hate and negativity about characters doesn’t represent all viewers and the general audience who have no idea about online fandoms.
The Laurel/Katie Cassidy analogy is spot on.
I LOVED the addition of Mon-El in season 2. He’s one of the reasons why I enjoyed season 2 MUCH more than season 1.
I love Mon-el and Kara’s chemistry and they’re a great on-screen couple. Hope they keep him around.
Mon-El (Chris Wood) should definitely stay. He was a great addition & the chemistry is terrific!!
@ that TCA member: you are my hero. Pedowitz can watch the S3 ratings tank over Mon-El.
This is so dumb. Them dating is not reason enough to keep a hated character around. Good luck this season guys. Don’t surprised when ratings tank.
I like Mon-El. He is an entertaining character. So I am all for keeping him on the show.
My problem with Mon El is that they made him too much like Kara. As for James i think him and Lena Luthor would be a dam good couple
Kara and Lena have more chemistry.
I think Lena and James will be a couple in Season 3.
Too much like KARA? Erm? Hmm? They are both totally different? The only simialr thing is that they are both aliens from sister planets?
“Nobody wants that.” You got that right!
Right?! That tca member is the best
Personally I love Mon-El and I like the relationship. Not everyone hates them so please stop clumping everyone together for your own agendas. There are other relationships I felt were more forced and shoved on us than that one. Has anyone thought that maybe they stopped the James thing because the actor isn’t around as much? Perhaps like with Cat getting him up to Vancouver for filming has been harder for the show. And I never could see her with James (it has nothing to do with him being black either) They just didn’t work well together. He has always seemed way to high and mighty in my opinion. Personally I wanted her with Winn but now with Mon-El its great. I hope they find a way to get them back together quickly(ish) next season.
I’m sorry, I’m reading a lot of comments about Lena? and the LGBT community? Can someone please point me to the part of this article where either of those things are mentioned?
Yes, definitely the right way to tell a story, it got me hooked!
I really enjoyed Mon-El’s character and watching him evolve because of Kara’s influence. I think it’s good that Kara had someone to mentor and also fall in love with. I was sad to see him go and I hope he comes back at some point in the series.
The un-named TCA member should take a few journalism classes and stop espousing his or her personal opinion and the opinion of his/her personal followers as the opinion of an entire fandom. The critic has a right to an opinion but not to state it as “no one wants that.” #Karamel fans want to see Mon back as well as the non-shippers who are Legion fans. Bravo Mark Pedowitz for giving a straight forward unambiguous opinion.
Dude. The TCA member’s job is to give their opinion about tv. That is LITERALLY their job. And it’s not like they said “we surveyed every viewer and now have statistical proof…”
No Issues with Kara and Mon-el.. in fact, their relationship makes the most sense. Olicity though.. that one I wish would die a horrible death.
James had no chemistry with Kara.. he had no chemistry with Lucy come to think of it. His Guardian foray I like as I like the charcter.. ( make the outfit in Guardian Yellow!) and it gives him a better storyline opportunity rather than Kats replacement ( which never made sense) or photographer.
Last seasons story lines and arcs were terribly executed. focus on the story and characters and make this show fulfil the initial promise it had.
Yes, there are many of us who want Mon-El back. Chris received the loudest cheer at the Supergirl panel during SDCC and the Karamel videos get more views than any other in Supergirl.
The antis yell louder, but they are not the majority of the viewers of Supergirl.
I’m delighted to have more monel and Karamel in season 3
I started watching Supergirl for Chris Wood because I loved him as Kai on TVD…but I had to drop it because Mon El and the romance was dull. I’m saying this as a Chris lover and I pray he moves onto something better (and a fandom that doesn’t bully him…basically come back as Kai, everyone loved you!)
If they have shipped Mon-El off to the 31st century, then he can’t come back for very long. All you have to do is to watch any series or movie with time travel or read stories, you’ll know why that is.
—-
But for those who haven’t (or won’t), he will have knowledge of events that occur in Kara’s life and he’ll have to keep that to himself. If he tries to save someone that died previously, he alters the future. If he lets someone, say Alex, die because he knew that she was supposed to or else X would have happened (like maybe Kara dying instead), then Kara will be upset with him because she will realize that he knew what was going to happen and didn’t prevent it.
———–
So he can’t hang around whenever he returns if he did indeed go into the future, like he does in the comics. So they might as well bring that relationship to a complete end because bringing him back and forth is also not a good idea. Same issues would happen every time.
I like Mon El, i just think they gave him too much screen time, a little less of Mon El, and less of Mon El/Kara, the Flash has done the Barry/Iris pairing just right, having them be a couple but in the backround, but Iris still being suportive of Barry. And i wish they would have ended the James/Kara relationship in a better way than how they did it.
“Nobody wants that.”? Ok, I am nobody then, cool. Thanks, journalist for your not biased opinion! :))))
Mon el is a great addition. He is a flawed character. Yes, he makes mistakes. Yes, he repeats them. Yes, he screws up. Yes, he can be annoying. He is far from being perfect. That makes him very human character, a character I can attach to. What people don’t understand is that he is on a journey, from the frat boy of the universe to someone much better. A guy who was brainwashed and didn’t need to move a finger for his whole life can’t change himself in a week. But he tries and he is almost there.
Big kudos for Chris Wood. He did a splendid job, he nails emotional and funny scenes. He created a character – that easily could have been annoying – intriguing, with many, many layers. Like a space onion.
Want chris to come him and Melissa r cute together better then Jimmy olsen
The problem with this show is it is nothing like the comic books it was based on and makes all of the same mistakes the awful TV adaption of ‘Birds of Prey’ made by making it into a Superman show with a female lead instead of a Supergirl show. Supergirl (both Kara and Linda) have long been portrayed as edgy and aggressive characters and Kara was angry over her planet being destroyed and was far less trusting of humans than Clark and was more Kryptonian ’cause she spent more years on the planet than Superman and remembered it.
What happened to the Supergirl that was awesome and bad ass and flew villains up in the sky and threatened to drop them unless they told her what she wanted to know and then dropped them and flew down and caught them before they fell or threatened to burn them into ashes with her heat vision and set part of their clothes on fire? Kara’s aggressive personality and her being seen as a threat by the government and not a symbol of hope was one of the main things that separated her from Superman not to mention she enjoyed fighting villains and didn’t hold back. A good example of the differences here was Kara stopping a guy from raping a woman on the street and telling him if she caught him trying to do it again she would tear his nuts off and shove them down his throat but Kara’s best insult in the TV show has been “go away you mean girl….” Ehh. What is this?
On top of that Kara spent a lot of time flying around in space by herself and she didn’t have all these side characters that have taken up 75 percent of the show. The characters who made the most appearances in Supergirl comics apart from Superman were Power Girl, Comet, Twilight, Buzz, Nightwing (who she dated on and off) and the Legion BUT instead of having appearances from them we have gotten Alex, Winn, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, Martian Manhunter and her earth parents (Ummm….what???) – A separate superhero, Superman characters and characters made up for this show. What is worse with Mon-El is Supergirl didn’t have a long term love interest. She dated characters like Nightwing (her most consistent love interest) and Mon El on and off but they would appear in one or 2 comic books and then the focus would go back to being about Supergirl on her own.
This show has turned Kara into a submissive boring nerd just so they can have the stereotypical big male come in and steal the spotlight ’cause God knows we can’t have a female superhero being the main focus of her own show. It has to revolve around a male and romance ’cause she is a woman and our lives have to be all about romance, right? We can’t have a life unless we are pining over men. One thing I like about ‘Atomic Blonde’ as Chalzie pointed out it did away with that stereotypical bull crap. With the Flash doing ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ soon hopefully they kill off Kara and replace her with Linda Danvers like they did in the comic books. Then we would get a show about a female superhero and not her side characters.