Supergirl/Mon-El Backlash Draws Reaction From CW Boss

The president of The CW found himself keeping a ‘ship afloat on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, defending Supergirl Season 2’s introduction and heavy involvement of love interest Mon-El (played by Chris Wood).

After network chief Mark Pedowitz alluded to MIA Mon-El’s return at some point in Season 3, the TCA member who had asked him the question at hand opined, “Nobody wants that.” To which the network boss promptly replied with a smile, “I think people would disagree with you on that.”

After that executive session Q&A, Pedowitz affirmed for TVLine that he keeps tabs on all his shows and “I understand there is some backlash to [Mon-El].” He then went on to say: “I am a big fan of Chris Wood and Melissa [Benoist], and they get along great. And you know what, it’s the right way to tell a story.”

Supergirl returns Monday, Sept. 9 at 8/7c, now leading into the new military drama Valor.

Do you side with Pedowitz, or Unnamed TCA Member?

Supergirl Video: Cast Talks Up Season 3

Arrivals, Then Bursts Into Song