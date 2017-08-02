Exclusive

Nashville Sneak Peek: Is the End of Rayna's Beloved Highway 65 at Hand?

It took Nashville‘s Rayna Jaymes years to build her dream record label, Highway 65… and, from the look of this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode (CMT, 9/8c), just a few months (and some bad decisions) to drive it nearly all the way into the ground.

Maddie and Deacon are quite somber in the clip from “Farther On,” and though we’re not 100 percent sure what’s happened earlier in the episode, it’s clear that H65’s troubles have only gotten worse since last week. It sounds like that’s because of something Maddie did, which, OF COURSE. But the ever-reassuring Deke promises his daughter that she won’t be the formerly bratty straw that breaks the label’s back: “If this happens, it will not be your fault.”

Elsewhere in the episode, per the official synopsis: “Juliette shoots a mascara commercial, but takes issue with the direction. Deacon gets invited to play the Opry, but hesitates. Avery and Gunnar embrace life on the road.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the touching kitchen moment — Deacon and Mads have been having a few of those lately, right? — then hit the comments: Are you worried that Rayna’s Highway 65 is going to go the way of the dinosaur? And what are your hopes/fears for next week’s season finale?

 

