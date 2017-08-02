Miami Vice Reboot From Vin Diesel Eyed at NBC for 2018-19 Season

NBC is looking to pick up a new Vice.
Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel is developing a Miami Vice reboot at the Peacock network, which he will executive produce, THR.com reports. Should it move forward, the reimagined series could be on the air as early as the 2018-19 season.
The original Miami Vice, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives in the titular city, ran for five seasons on NBC before its cancellation in 1989. The series was already remade once, as a 2006 feature-length film starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.
The new Miami Vice is being written by Peter Macmanus (The Mist), and also counts Fast and the Furious scribe Chris Morgan among its EPs.
Have at it, folks: Would you be interested in a reboot of Miami Vice, or is this one iconic property that would be better left alone?
It’s not literally the case, but it seems like every idea NBC has is a reboot of some past show.
another reboot…WTF #noidea
Here’s an idea, how about a new idea!
Casting has got to be right. Don Johnson was 35 or so when show went on the air. Don’t cast someone younger than that. Josh Holloway would have been a good choice 5 years ago. Tom Mison would be a good choice if he could lose the accent. People may laugh at this but Ashton Kutcher would be a good choice as well. I’d also look at Anthony Starr. Go Common for Rico. You going to do this, go after the best choices available.
Dear God why? I’ll admit I haven’t seen a single episode of This Is Us but it’s ratings prove viewers enjoy original concepts. I’m curious if this means the Law & Order and LA Law reboots have been scrapped?
Just no please get new ideas. STOP with reboots!!!
Miami Vice was such an 80s show. I don’t know how they could recapture that mood nowadays.
Absolutely. The original made it a crime to go out before 10pm/Ct. it also made me purchase my first and most costly VHS, with no remote! Bring it on!!!