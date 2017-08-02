Miami Vice Reboot From Vin Diesel Eyed at NBC for 2018-19 Season

NBC is looking to pick up a new Vice.

Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel is developing a Miami Vice reboot at the Peacock network, which he will executive produce, THR.com reports. Should it move forward, the reimagined series could be on the air as early as the 2018-19 season.

The original Miami Vice, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives in the titular city, ran for five seasons on NBC before its cancellation in 1989. The series was already remade once, as a 2006 feature-length film starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

The new Miami Vice is being written by Peter Macmanus (The Mist), and also counts Fast and the Furious scribe Chris Morgan among its EPs.

Have at it, folks: Would you be interested in a reboot of Miami Vice, or is this one iconic property that would be better left alone?