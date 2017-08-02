Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos: Khaleesi at the Brink, Theon Arrives, Cersei Strategizes in Buzzy Episode 4

HBO hasn’t released a description for Sunday’s Game of Thrones (9/8c), “The Spoils of War,” which is rumored to be a doozy. So we officially have absolutely no idea what’s going to take place in the fourth episode… save what we can infer from photos released Wednesday.
The glimpses from the hour, along with the official preview video above, paint a picture of a frustrated Daenerys who can’t believe she’s already losing the war for the Iron Throne. Theon also apparently arrives at Dragonstone, which likely doesn’t help lift anyone’s spirits: That guy hasn’t been any fun since Season 2.
Meanwhile, Cersei and khaleesi consult their trusted advisors, Brienne and Pod look wary (but that’s pretty standard) and Jaime and Bronn ride… and you just know Lady Olenna’s kickass last words are still ringing in the Kingslayer’s ears, right?
Lest we forget, the trailer shows us that Arya is within seeing distance of Winterfell. But given that she was once a lot closer to The Twins circa the time of the Red Wedding, yet still never made contact, we’re not holding our collective breath.
Click through the photo gallery above to see what the premium cabler has released in advance of the episode, then hit the comments with your predictions!
They’re going to have to keep Jon from beating Theon to death. The only thing that might stem his anger, is the fact that Theon helped save Sansa.
Theon is about to get his ass kicked by Jon. Wonder how that’s going to play out with Dany and the others. Thank god he save Sansa, he gets points for that.
With Arya back at Winterfell, I think Littlefinger might be in trouble. Since Bran can see all, he might be able to put together that Littlefinger was the one who instigated the chain of events that caused so much of their pain. And if Bran tells Arya, Littlefinger is definitely going on her list.
I think Jon will only allow Theon to live since he saved Sansa. Definitely expect Littlefinger to end up on Arya’s hit list, maybe even Sansa will order it. Can’t wait till all the Starks are reunited!