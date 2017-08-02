Days of Our Lives Louise Sorel Return Vivian Alamain
Days of Our Lives: Louise Sorel to Return

Maybe that Bollywood career didn’t work out the way Days of Our Lives‘ Vivian planned?

Louise Sorel soon will return to the NBC soap, Soap Opera Digest reports. Sorel has played villainess Vivian Alamain off and on for 25 years.

The news leaked via fellow daytime vet Robin Strasser’s Twitter account Wednesday; NBC later confirmed.

Sorel, a Santa Barbara alum, joined the sudser in 1992 and quickly established herself as a get-things-done baddie. (Remember when she buried Carly alive? Good times.) She exited the series in 2000 but returned in 2009 for a two-year stint which ended when she was let go. The show’s writers sent Vivian off to a life of stardom in India with her former hired thug Ivan.

Are you excited to have Sorel back in Salem? Sound off in the comments!

