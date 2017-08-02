black-ish Spinoff Gets (Another) New Title, Adds 3 More Series Regulars

Black-ish Spinoff New Title
In keeping with its college theme, Freeform’s black-ish spinoff is continuing to find itself.

The latest news, announced by the network on Wednesday, is a new title for the 13-episode series, formerly known as college-ish. Now, the spinoff — which finds Yara Shahidi’s black-ish character Zoey finally leaving the Johnson family nest — will answer to the name grown-ish.

Along with a new title, grown-ish is also adding three new series regulars: Emily Arlook (Hand of God) will play Miriam, a know-it-all freshman; Trevor Jackson (American Crime) will play Aaron, a socially-conscious sophomore; and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty) will play the dean of California Southern University. Jackson and Parnell appeared in the spinoff’s backdoor pilot, which aired in May, while Arlook’s character was originally played by a different actress.

Per the network, grown-ish promises a “contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education.” Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and Brian Dobbins are executive-producing.

Your thoughts on all things grown-ishDrop ’em in a comment below.

