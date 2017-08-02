Arrow-verse's Next 4-Show Crossover Event Set for Two Nights in November

The CW’s Arrowverse crossover event will take place across four shows on two nights this fall, it was announced on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The action will kick off on Monday, Nov. 27 on Supergirl, followed by a special Monday episode of Arrow.

The crossover continues Tuesday, Nov. 28 on The Flash, then concludes on that night’s Legends of Tomorrow.

No storyline details were revealed, though that could change later today as assorted #DCTV EPs appear at TCA panels.

Explaining the scheduling change-up/special Monday Arrow episode, CW boss Mark Pedowitz said that with The Flash and Legends already paired up on Tuesdays — and after discussions with producers and the marketing department — “We felt that it would be better and tighter in storytelling…. This was the best way to go.”

“Next year we may go back to four nights,” he allowed.

The Arrowverse’s December 2014 crossover event took place on The Flash and then Arrow. In December 2015, Legends of Tomorrow villain Vandal Savage targeting Central City barista Kendra Saunders, triggering the involvement of Flash and Arrow heroes.

Last year’s four-show, three-night event folded in Supergirl, as the many Superfriends battled the alien race known as The Dominators.

