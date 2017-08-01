Fall TV Preview

Courtesy of CBS

Is Young Sheldon Building to a Big Childhood Tragedy?

By /

In Big Bang Theory‘s seventh season, Jim Parson’s Sheldon off-handedly remarks to Bernadette’s dad that his own father, George Cooper Sr., died when he was just 14 years old. That particular piece of TBBT canon is now under the microscope as CBS readies the launch of Young Sheldon, a prequel spinoff centered on a 9-year-old Sheldon’s upbringing in Texas.

RELATEDThe Big Bang Theory Season 11: Sheldon Forces Showrunner Change

So… is the offshoot building to a Season 5 tragedy in which a teenage Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is left fatherless? Yes and no, according to exec producer Chuck Lorre, who told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, “We’re not going to play fast and loose [with history]. But [Young Sheldon takes place] five years before [George’s death]. And people change and grow and develop, and things happen over the course of many years. And we don’t have to follow an exact timelines. A season doesn’t have to be a year. It could be a couple months. We have a lot of freedom with the backstory.”

RELATEDFall TV First Impression: Young Sheldon

Additionally, Adult Sheldon has depicted his father as being something of a heinous human being, something the Young Sheldon pilot appears to play down. Explains Lorre: “We’re going to show that there’s a great deal more to the man than we discussed [on Big Bang Theory].

Young Sheldon bows Sept. 25 at 8:30/7:30 immediately following the Season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 