TVLine Items: Once Adds a Wicked New Witch, Y&R Scribes Exit and More

Once Upon a Time has conjured a new evil, casting Australian actress Emma Booth (Glitch) in the heavily recurring role of a witch “who is as wicked as they come,” our sister site Deadline reports.

Additionally, Giles Matthey is set to reprise his role as adult Gideon in the Rumple-focused fourth episode of the ABC drama’s upcoming Season 7, EW.com reports. As previously reported, Emilie de Ravin — who is no longer a series regular — will reprise her role in the same hour to “provide an update on Belle.”

Once Upon a Time premieres Oct. 6 on ABC, now airing Fridays at 8/7c.

* The Young and the Restless head writer Sally Sussman and story consultant Kay Alden, who joined the long running soap in 1984 and 1975 respectively, have decided to retire, Daytime Confidential reports. Executive producer Mal Young, who joined the series in 2016, has been named as Sussman’s successor.

* Zoo‘s James Wolk will recur in Season 2 of the Amazon drama Goliath as an FBI Special Agent who helps Billy Bob Thornton’s character hunt down his prime suspect in the Marcos Pena murder, Deadline reports.

* Noah Bean (12 Monkeys) will recur in Season 2 of Hulu’s Shut Eye as an ambitious Assistant District Attorney building a RICO case against the Romani crime families, Deadline reports.

* The Daytime-Emmy nominated talk show The Real will air live episodes for the entirety of Season 4, which premieres Monday, Sept. 18.

