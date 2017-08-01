CBS Execs Talk Five-0 Exits, Status of Diversity Push ('Change Is Happening')

“There is change happening,” newly minted CBS entertainment chief Kelly Kahl said on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where for a second year running the network’s lack of diversity in casting was a hot topic.
Kahl said that between this fall’s new offerings (which include the Shemar Moore-led S.W.A.T.) and midseason entries , diverse casting is up “almost 60 percent,” while inroads have been made in the writing and directing ranks as week. “We are absolutely moving in the right direction. We are making progress,” he reiterated.
CBS however once again did not greenlight any new shows fronted by a woman. Senior EVP Thom Sherman — also new to his post — reminded that a year ago there were “several female-led” pilots (that didn’t move forward), before adding: “I feel confident that we will be successful” in improving that representation.
Speaking of diversity, Kahl was asked to revisit Hawaii Five-0‘s big shake-up. Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim parted ways with the show in late June, when their reported request for salary parity with series leads Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan were not met. In a Facebook post about his “difficult choice not to continue,” Kim told fans, “The path to equality is rarely easy.” In response, showrunner Peter M. Lenkov said that H50 had been “extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks,” offering “unprecedented raises, but in the end they chose to move on.”
Kahl echoed that at TCA, saying, “We love both those actors and did not want to lose them. We made very, very strong attempts to keep them,” offering “an awful lot of money.” But the reality, with long-running dramas, he said, is “sometimes you lose cast members.” As the CSIs, Grey’s Anatomy and SVU have all experienced, “At some point there’s some cast turnover.”
CBS is happy to feature Asian-Americans in their programming on the tiny condition that they marry the CEO.
Alex is the lead. The show is about Steve McGarrett and his Five-0 Team. Scott is his second in command. This is why they were paid more money. They have more screen time and more responsibility. Daniel sees it as a equality issue and that’s his right, but I can see why CBS turned them down. It has nothing to do with racism or equality, it’s just common sense. Why should they get equal pay when they do less work? How does that make sense?
I fail to see the issue.
I am Asian and I agree with this. Even though the show revolves around the team, McGarrett and Danno are the two in command and the two leads of the show. Yes, they also happen to be white. Who cares? Hawaii 5-0 probably features more Asians and Pacific Islanders than any other show on network television, including shows that star Asians (like Fresh off the Boat which features one watered-down, Americanized Asian family of 5-6 characters and everyone else is white, including friends…do they not have Asian friends around?)
the Huangs moved to Florida and it is mentioned many times how few asians live in the state.Also it is based on a real person.
I will bet a million dollars you’re white and about half a mil that you’re a dude.
Nobody should get the amount of money that Alex gets.One still confuses me is that Scott with a reduced episode count gets the same amount. Is that not unfair to Alex? One might argue whether Grace and Daniel sould receive the amount of Scott.
The problem with the lack of female fronted shows is that CBS old viewers don’t watch. The most watched shows are the ones fronted by men. So basically is an economic and ratings decision.