Fall TV Preview
Criminal Minds Jamie Kennedy
Courtesy of CBS

Criminal Minds: Jamie Kennedy Set to Reprise Killer Cannibal Role From 2007

By /

Here’s something to chew on during the remaining summer hiatus, Criminal Minds fans: Jamie Kennedy is set to reprise his role as serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell, TVLine has learned.

Kennedy, who first played the cannibalistic cretin in Season 3’s “Lucky,” will appear in the sixth episode of the CBS drama’s upcoming Season 13.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

RELATEDCriminal Minds Adds Beyond Borders Star as Series Regular

“It’s going to be so much fun,” showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine at CBS’ summer press tour soiree. “It’s going to dredge up a lot of reminders for the team and the struggles that people had with faith in that episode.”

Messer notes that Floyd Feylinn’s first appearance was also an episode in which Garcia got shot, “so she’s going to deal with a reminder of that time in her life.”

In addition to his eponymous 2000s sketch series for The WB, Kennedy’s TV credits include Ghost Whisperer, The Cleveland Show (voicing Federline Jones), Entourage, Kingdom and, most recently, an episode of Lucifer.

Criminal Minds returns on Wednesday, Sept. 27, now airing an hour later at 10/9c.

Want more scoop on Criminal Minds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. sofia says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:02 PM

    Is he one of the escaped serial killers from the end of season 11?
    Thought they had forgotten about that storyline.

    Reply
ad
 