Criminal Minds: Jamie Kennedy Set to Reprise Killer Cannibal Role From 2007

Here’s something to chew on during the remaining summer hiatus, Criminal Minds fans: Jamie Kennedy is set to reprise his role as serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell, TVLine has learned.

Kennedy, who first played the cannibalistic cretin in Season 3’s “Lucky,” will appear in the sixth episode of the CBS drama’s upcoming Season 13.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine at CBS’ summer press tour soiree. “It’s going to dredge up a lot of reminders for the team and the struggles that people had with faith in that episode.”

Messer notes that Floyd Feylinn’s first appearance was also an episode in which Garcia got shot, “so she’s going to deal with a reminder of that time in her life.”

In addition to his eponymous 2000s sketch series for The WB, Kennedy’s TV credits include Ghost Whisperer, The Cleveland Show (voicing Federline Jones), Entourage, Kingdom and, most recently, an episode of Lucifer.

Criminal Minds returns on Wednesday, Sept. 27, now airing an hour later at 10/9c.

