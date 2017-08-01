CBS All Access Logo
CBS All Access Orders 3 New Series, Including Drug Bust-Themed Comedy From Will Ferrell and Adam McKay

By /

CBS All Access announced a trio of pickups on Tuesday, ranging from a murder mystery to a drug bust gone wrong. And, wait, what’s this about “sex magic rituals”?

Here’s a quick rundown of the three new offerings, all of which were announced during the Television Critics Association summer press tour:

* Drama series Strange Angel follows Jack Parsons, a “mysterious and brilliant” man living in 1940s Los Angeles, “who by day helps birth the entirely unknown discipline of American rocketry, and by night is a performer of sex magic rituals and a disciple to occultist Aleister Crowley.” (Wow, that suddenly took a really dark turn.) Strange Angel is based on British author George Pendle’s 2005 book of the same name.

* CBS All Access’ first original comedy series, No Activity — from Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die — focuses on the more “mundane” aspects of a major drug cartel bust. For example, what are the low-level cops “who have spent far too much time in a car together” up to? How do the less in-the-know criminals feel about being kept in the dark? And what of the two Mexican tunnelers “who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met”?

* And then there’s mystery/thriller $1, which takes place in a “small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the dollar bill and point of view in each episode paint a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill out into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed.” (Figured we’d let that one explain itself.)

Do any of these sound up your alley? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

