Audra McDonald Joins The Good Fight as Series Regular in Season 2

Another familiar face is ready to fight The Good Fight.

Audra McDonald, who appeared as attorney Liz Lawrence on CBS’ The Good Wife, is joining its CBS All Access spinoff as a series regular, the streaming service announced at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Tuesday. When The Good Fight returns for its second season in 2018, Lawrence will be re-introduced as Delroy Lindo’s character’s estranged ex-wife.

She joins fellow series regulars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi.

“We’re thrilled that Audra McDonald will return to the fictional Chicago of The Good Fight,” executive producers Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. “After seeing her facility with both comedy and drama, we were dying for the chance to work with her again. Audra brings intelligence, strength and wit to Liz Lawrence, the character she developed in the fourth season of The Good Wife.”

In addition to her work on both Good series, McDonald’s TV resume includes a starring role on ABC’s Private Practice.

