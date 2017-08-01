Allison Williams to Cavort With Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose

Allison Williams Benedict Cumberbatch Patrick Melrose Cast
Girls‘ Allison Williams has found a new guy.

The former Marnie Michaels will guest-star on Patrick Melrose, Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming Showtime limited series, TVLine has learned.

The five-part project, formerly called Melrose, is based on Edward St. Aubyn’s novels and stars Cumberbatch as the title character, “an aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy” who turns to substance abuse to erase bad childhood memories of his abusive father.

Williams will play Marianne, someone Patrick runs into during his time in New York City.

The drama’s cast also includes Hugo Weaving, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Anna Madeley.

In addition to her years on Girls, Williams’ TV work includes The Mindy Project and Peter Pan Live!

1 Comment
  1. peterwdawson says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:13 PM

    Have yet to hear a casting announcement for this show I didn’t like. The streak continues.

    Reply
