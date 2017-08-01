Fall TV Preview
AHS Cult Emma Roberts
Courtesy of FX

American Horror Story: Is Emma Roberts Joining the Cult in Season 7?

By /

Ryan Murphy to the American Horror Story fandom: “Surprise, bitch!”

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story: Kathy Bates Won’t Return for Next Season’s Cult

The FX drama’s creator took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal what could be Emma Roberts‘ long-awaited return to the horror franchise. For all you non-AHS historians out there, Roberts played fan-favorite witch Madison Montgomery in Season 3 (Coven, pictured above) before switching into the role of Maggie Esmerelda in Season 4 (Freak Show). She then starred in Murphy’s Scream Queens, which ran for two seasons on Fox.

“Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action,” Murphy captioned his photo of Roberts, seen wearing a trench coat and holding a rather large knife:

Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story: Cult Unveils Buzzy New Poster for Season 7

Roberts wouldn’t be the first AHS alum to come back for Cult; Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will headline the seventh season as a pair of star-crossed lovers. Additional cast members include Lena Dunham (Girls), Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf).

TVLine has reached out to FX for comment on Roberts’ casting. While we wait, drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you hoping to see her join the Cult?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 