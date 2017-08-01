American Horror Story: Is Emma Roberts Joining the Cult in Season 7?

Ryan Murphy to the American Horror Story fandom: “Surprise, bitch!”

The FX drama’s creator took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal what could be Emma Roberts‘ long-awaited return to the horror franchise. For all you non-AHS historians out there, Roberts played fan-favorite witch Madison Montgomery in Season 3 (Coven, pictured above) before switching into the role of Maggie Esmerelda in Season 4 (Freak Show). She then starred in Murphy’s Scream Queens, which ran for two seasons on Fox.

“Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action,” Murphy captioned his photo of Roberts, seen wearing a trench coat and holding a rather large knife:

Roberts wouldn’t be the first AHS alum to come back for Cult; Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will headline the seventh season as a pair of star-crossed lovers. Additional cast members include Lena Dunham (Girls), Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf).

TVLine has reached out to FX for comment on Roberts’ casting. While we wait, drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you hoping to see her join the Cult?