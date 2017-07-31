NBC Tweaks Fall Rollout: Good Place Gets Early Talent-Boosted Premiere, The Blacklist Return Moved Up

The Good Place has been blessed with a heavenly Season 2 launching pad.

NBC announced Monday that the Kristen Bell-Ted Danson comedy will kick off its second season a week early — on Wednesday, Sept, 20 at 10/9c, with a special one-hour episode immediately following the (traditionally) highly-rated two-hour season finale of America’s Got Talent. The Good Place will then settle into its regular Thursday-at-8:30 perch after Superstore on Sept. 28.

Additionally, The Blacklist — which was slated to kick off its fifth season on Wednesday, Oct. 4 — will also return a week earlier, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c. It replaces a special standalone Blind Auditions episode of The Voice, which will now be reabsorbed into the normal Monday–Tuesday installments.