NBC Tweaks Fall Rollout: Good Place Gets Early Talent-Boosted Premiere, The Blacklist Return Moved Up

The Good Place has been blessed with a heavenly Season 2 launching pad.
NBC announced Monday that the Kristen Bell-Ted Danson comedy will kick off its second season a week early — on Wednesday, Sept, 20 at 10/9c, with a special one-hour episode immediately following the (traditionally) highly-rated two-hour season finale of America’s Got Talent. The Good Place will then settle into its regular Thursday-at-8:30 perch after Superstore on Sept. 28.
Additionally, The Blacklist — which was slated to kick off its fifth season on Wednesday, Oct. 4 — will also return a week earlier, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c. It replaces a special standalone Blind Auditions episode of The Voice, which will now be reabsorbed into the normal Monday–Tuesday installments.
Good for both shows. It is always good to get your shows back sooner rather than later. The Good Place should get a nice boost from the AGT final
I have to say, I went back and watched The Good Place, knowing what I know since the finale. It just makes the show that much better. I honestly didn’t get a chance to appreciate that twist finale until I watched it all again.
That said, yay! I’m so happy it’s back for another season. And back sooner rather than later.
I know! I rewatching the entire first season after watching the finale. It just brought a different aspect of the entire first season, like I was watching it again for the first time. I can’t wait for season 2.
I like The Good Place but I don’t see it getting any kind of permanent boost from this. Probably a 1 week boost. They should be re-airing it in NBC during repeat season.
Good news for both shows! I can’t wait to watch the new seasons for both shows in September!