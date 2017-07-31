Fall TV Preview
The Good Place
NBC Tweaks Fall Rollout: Good Place Gets Early Talent-Boosted Premiere, The Blacklist Return Moved Up

The Good Place has been blessed with a heavenly Season 2 launching pad.

NBC announced Monday that the Kristen Bell-Ted Danson comedy will kick off its second season a week early — on Wednesday, Sept, 20 at 10/9c, with a special one-hour episode immediately following the (traditionally) highly-rated two-hour season finale of America’s Got TalentThe Good Place will then settle into its regular Thursday-at-8:30 perch after Superstore on Sept. 28.

Additionally, The Blacklist — which was slated to kick off its fifth season on Wednesday, Oct. 4 — will also return a week earlier, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c. It replaces a special standalone Blind Auditions episode of The Voice, which will now be reabsorbed into the normal MondayTuesday installments.

  1. kmw says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    Good for both shows. It is always good to get your shows back sooner rather than later. The Good Place should get a nice boost from the AGT final

  2. Gina says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    I have to say, I went back and watched The Good Place, knowing what I know since the finale. It just makes the show that much better. I honestly didn’t get a chance to appreciate that twist finale until I watched it all again.
    That said, yay! I’m so happy it’s back for another season. And back sooner rather than later.

    • Ann says:
      July 31, 2017 at 12:24 PM

      I know! I rewatching the entire first season after watching the finale. It just brought a different aspect of the entire first season, like I was watching it again for the first time. I can’t wait for season 2.

  3. AJ says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    I like The Good Place but I don’t see it getting any kind of permanent boost from this. Probably a 1 week boost. They should be re-airing it in NBC during repeat season.

  4. Joey Padron says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Good news for both shows! I can’t wait to watch the new seasons for both shows in September!

