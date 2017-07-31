The Big Bang Theory Season 11: Sheldon Forces Showrunner Change

Sheldon Cooper, look what you’ve done now!

The imminent birth of Young Sheldon has forced CBS and Warner Bros. to make a major behind-the-scenes change on mothership series The Big Bang Theory. According to Deadline, Big Bang executive producer Steve Holland will take the showrunner reins in Season 11, replacing Steve Molaro, who is segueing to spinoff series Young Sheldon.

Molaro isn’t abandoning the Big ship completely. He will continue to oversee TV’s No. 1 sitcom alongside co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre, while Holland will serve as day-to-day showrunner and run the writers’ room.

Holland joined the writing/producing staff of The Big Bang Theory in Season 3 and became an exec producer in the 2016–17 season.

Big Bang Season 11 will premiere Monday, Sept. 25 at 8/9c, immediately ahead of the premiere of Young Sheldon.