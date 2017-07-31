Nia Long Joins NCIS: Los Angeles as a Series Regular in Season 9

Long story short: NCIS: Los Angeles is bolstering its ranks, tapping Nia Long to join the Season 9 cast as a series regular, TVLine has learned.

The TV vet — whose credits include Third Watch, Boston Legal, The Divide and, more recently, Empire — will play Shay Mosely, a former Secret Service agent and the team’s new executive assistant director. Mosely is an experienced Washington insider who brings an east coast style and demeanor to the west coast team.

Exec producer R. Scott Gemmill says “the character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality,” adding, “We are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show.”

Long will make her first appearance in NCIS: LA‘s ninth-season premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30/8:30c.