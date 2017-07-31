Fall TV Preview
Nia Long NCIS: LA
Shutterstock

Nia Long Joins NCIS: Los Angeles as a Series Regular in Season 9

By /

Long story short: NCIS: Los Angeles is bolstering its ranks, tapping Nia Long to join the Season 9 cast as a series regular, TVLine has learned.

PHOTOSFall TV Cast Changes: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

The TV vet — whose credits include Third Watch, Boston Legal, The Divide and, more recently, Empire — will play Shay Mosely, a former Secret Service agent and the team’s new executive assistant director. Mosely is an experienced Washington insider who brings an east coast style and demeanor to the west coast team.

Exec producer R. Scott Gemmill says “the character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality,” adding, “We are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show.”

PHOTOSMaria Bello Joins NCIS Season 15, Will Forge ‘Unique Relationship’ With Gibbs

Long will make her first appearance in NCIS: LA‘s ninth-season premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30/8:30c.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 Comments
  1. Chris says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:31 AM

    Poor rest of the cast of ncis la :(

    Reply
  2. Wheelz ♿ (@Joey_C523) says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    They’re gonna need a bigger squad room…

    Reply
  3. Sarah D says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    Great stuff. Can’t wait to see how she will fit in.

    Reply
  4. Kelly says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    Does that make her Hetty’s boss? Replacing Granger?

    Reply
  5. Tina Cameron says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    I think she’ll be a great addition to the show. I’ve always liked her in any show she’s been in

    Reply
  6. Hank says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:51 AM

    Darn, hoping they would use Chegwidden. Oh well, bring on Big Momma’s House

    Reply
  7. Kira says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    This makes me so sad. Nia is so much better than a CBS procedural.

    Reply
  8. Shaun says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    Was hoping they’d be brave and axe a regular.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 