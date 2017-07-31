TVLine Items: Weird Goldbergs Casting, Lost Vet Visits Mozart and More

The Goldbergs are in for a Weird [Science] season premiere.

Ilan Mitchell-Smith, who starred opposite Anthony Michael Hall in the seminal 1985 film, will guest-star as a teacher named Mr. Connelly in the ’80s film-themed Season 5 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8/7c, TVLine has learned exclusively.

This will be Mitchell-Smith’s first TV role since 1991, when he guest-starred on Silk Stalkings. He previously portrayed Andy McAlister in the second season of the teenage Superman series Superboy from 1989-1991.

RELATED The Goldbergs Spinoff: Nia Long to Star

In addition, World Champion pro-wrestler Bill Goldberg (WWE Raw) will guest-star as Coach Mellor’s brother in an episode slated to air later this fall.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Person of Interest and Lost alum Michael Emerson will recur in Season 4 of Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle as Morton Norton, a classical music ephemera collector who spends his days dressed as the 16th-century homicidal (!) composer Gesualdo. Last week, Emerson joined Season 6 of The CW’s Arrow in a recurring mystery role.

* Starz has ordered the supernatural spy thriller The Rook from Twilight author Stephenie Meyer and The Night Manager executive producer Stephen Garrett, to premiere in early 2018. The series follows a young woman with extraordinary abilities who is pursued by paranormal adversaries.

RELATED Broad City Gets New, Later Season 4 Premiere Date at Comedy Central

* Comedy Central has delayed the Season 21 premiere of South Park from Wednesday, Aug. 23, until Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10 pm ET. It will now be followed by the (also delayed) Season 4 premiere of Broad City at 10:30 pm ET.

RELATED Quantico Season 3: Code Black Creator Takes Showrunner Reins

* Quantico heroine Priyanka Chopra will executive-produce a currently untitled ABC comedy series about a former Bollywood star who settles down in suburban America, our sister site Variety reports.

* Lifetime has ordered The Simone Biles Story, a biopic about the titular Olympic gold medal gymnast, slated to premiere in 2018.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?