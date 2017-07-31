American Horror Story: Kathy Bates Won't Return for Next Season's Cult

Looks like this Cult will have one fewer member than we thought.

Kathy Bates won’t return for the upcoming season of FX’s American Horror Story, subtitled Cult, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And the culprit is scheduling: Bates has already committed to starring in Netflix’s new weed-dispensary comedy Disjointed, debuting next month, and won’t be able to appear in that and AHS: Cult.

Bates is a Horror Story veteran, having appeared in the past four seasons of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology, starting with 2013’s AHS: Coven. In that time, she scored three Emmy nominations, winning one for playing Coven‘s Madame Delphine LaLaurie.

Even without Bates on board, Cult — debuting Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c — has rounded up a formidable cast, led by AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters and adding franchise newcomers Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens) and Lena Dunham (Girls).

Will you miss Kathy Bates on AHS? Or is the Cult cast great enough to get you excited anyway? Tell us your story in the comments.