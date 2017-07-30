TRL Revival Eyed for Fall on MTV

MTV is fast-tracking a revival of Total Request Live aka TRL, the long-running music video countdown show first hosted by Carson Daly.
In a new interview with The New York Times, MTV president Chris McCarthy reveals that the new TRL will premiere in October (yes, as in less than three months from now!), with construction on a new Times Square studio currently underway. The show will air daily in an hour-long format, to be hosted by five relatively unknown VJs including rapper and comedian DC Young Fly and Chicago radio personality Erik Zachary.
The original series, first launched as Total Request in 1997 with host Carson Daly, was officially branded as TRL in the fall of 1998. Daly stepped down as host in 2003, to be replaced by a revolving door of VJs including Damien Fahey and One Tree Hill‘s Hilarie Burton. The show was ultimately cancelled in Nov. 2008, concluding with a three-hour Total Finale Live special that brought back Daly for one last countdown.
In addition, McCarthy also revealed that the network’s iconic Moon Man trophy will now be known as the Moon Person, to reflect the new gender neutral categories at its annual awards broadcasts, including the VMAs, airing Sunday, Aug. 27 with host Katy Perry.
Moon Person? My goodness, I’m all for equality but sometimes things go so far that it’s just silly. Soon, workers will get to the sewers by going removing the Person-Hole Cover on the street.
Yesssss I miss TRL. It open my eyes to a lot amazing artist back in my teen years. Hate the renaming of the Moon Man trophy tho. Moon person? Wtf?!
BRING BACK 106 AND PARK! It was better than TRL. Tom Cruise didn’t dance to “It’s goin Down” on TRL did he?
Whatever happened to celebrity smack down animated show?? That’s what I’m waiting on