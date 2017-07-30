TRL Revival Eyed for Fall on MTV

MTV is fast-tracking a revival of Total Request Live aka TRL, the long-running music video countdown show first hosted by Carson Daly.

In a new interview with The New York Times, MTV president Chris McCarthy reveals that the new TRL will premiere in October (yes, as in less than three months from now!), with construction on a new Times Square studio currently underway. The show will air daily in an hour-long format, to be hosted by five relatively unknown VJs including rapper and comedian DC Young Fly and Chicago radio personality Erik Zachary.

The original series, first launched as Total Request in 1997 with host Carson Daly, was officially branded as TRL in the fall of 1998. Daly stepped down as host in 2003, to be replaced by a revolving door of VJs including Damien Fahey and One Tree Hill‘s Hilarie Burton. The show was ultimately cancelled in Nov. 2008, concluding with a three-hour Total Finale Live special that brought back Daly for one last countdown.

In addition, McCarthy also revealed that the network’s iconic Moon Man trophy will now be known as the Moon Person, to reflect the new gender neutral categories at its annual awards broadcasts, including the VMAs, airing Sunday, Aug. 27 with host Katy Perry.

Are you intrigued by MTV’s decision to revive TRL?